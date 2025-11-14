Cebu City starts early bonus payout amid post-typhoon recovery

FILE: A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city government here has begun releasing the year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift to its regular and casual employees.

This is an early payout made in time for the city’s ongoing recovery efforts after Typhoon Tino and ahead of the holiday season.

Release started Nov. 12

City Treasurer Emma Villarete confirmed that the release started on November 12 (Wednesday), “in accordance with DBM Circular No. 2014-3 and Memo Ref. No. 141-11-2025 issued by the City Administrator.”

“We are already releasing starting yesterday in accordance with DBM Circular No. 2014-3 with Memo Ref. No. 141-11-2025 of the City Administrator,” Villarete said in a text message on November 13.

READ: How do you calculate for your 13th-month pay? Read on!

“Daghan na nga offices ang approved na gahapon, and naa sad karon [ongoing],” she added.

(Many offices have been approved yesterday, and there are also still [ongoing].)

One month’s pay

Villarete explained that the year-end bonus would be equivalent to one month’s salary, while the cash gift would be P5,000, as prescribed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). These benefits apply only to regular and casual employees, in accordance with national compensation rules.

“Only the regulars and casuals are entitled, kay mao ra gyud ang naa sa balaod (because that is what is in the law),” she clarified.

READ: DBM OKs early release of gov’t workers’ yearend bonus, cash gift

Nestor Archival’s directive

While the DBM circular mandates the November release, Villarete said the early disbursement would also align with Mayor Nestor Archival’s directive to advance employee benefits to help ease financial burdens following the typhoon.

“DBM circular provides the release, but it is also in time with the Mayor’s request for release due to the typhoon,” she said.

The City Treasurer’s Office will continue the payout “until all entitled employees receive” their bonuses and cash gifts.

HRDO confirms ongoing release

Henry Tomalabcad, Cebu City Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) chief, also confirmed that the distribution was ongoing, though the office had yet to consolidate data on how many employees had received their payouts as of Thursday.

Tomalabcad clarified that while regular and casual employees would receive the year-end bonus and cash gift, job order (JO) personnel would instead be entitled to a service premium, consistent with the city’s compensation policy.

READ: Sotto: Private-sector employees should receive 14th-month pay

Earlier, the HRDO thanked Mayor Archival and the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod in a Facebook post for approving the weekly salary release for casual employees with at least 22 leave credits. The policy, effective November 2025, is detailed in a memorandum.

In line with national directive

The early release coincides with the Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) call for agencies nationwide to distribute the year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift alongside the first agency payroll for November 2025.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman issued Budget Circular 2024-3, authorizing the early disbursement of benefits to improve efficiency and boost employee morale.

“We know how much government personnel look forward to this time of the year—not just because it’s the season of giving, but because it’s a well-deserved recognition of their service and sacrifice,” Pangandaman said earlier.

The DBM has allocated P63.69 billion to fund the year-end bonus of civilian and uniformed personnel nationwide, and another P9.24 billion for the P5,000 cash gift to more than 1.85 million government workers.

Labor sector support

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Central Visayas has also encouraged private companies to grant similar early payouts, especially to workers affected by recent calamities.

Lawyer Roy Buenafe, regional director of DOLE-7, said employers would be urged to provide disaster leave with pay, hazard leave with pay, or immediate financial assistance, depending on their capacity.

“If company funds allow, DOLE VII encourages employers to release early the 13th month pay and bonuses to help workers repair their homes, pay rent, and cover living expenses,” Buenafe said.

Archival’s earlier directive

Archival earlier ordered a financial assessment to determine if the City Government could advance benefit releases for City Hall employees affected by Typhoon Tino.

He said the initiative would reflect the city’s effort to balance fiscal responsibility with supporting its workforce during difficult times.

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