ITCZ to bring rains over Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

(Photo from PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.

PAGASA, in its 5 a.m. bulletin, warned that moderate to at times heavy rains may cause flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

READ: Uwan finally dissipates, no new weather systems brewing — Pagasa

Meanwhile, Batanes and the Babuyan Islands will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeast Monsoon, with no significant impact expected.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Flash floods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms.

Winds in Northern Luzon will be moderate to strong from the northeast with moderate to rough coastal waters (2.5 to 4.0 meters).

READ: Uwan scars rice terraces of Ifugao

The rest of Luzon will have light to moderate northeast winds with slight to moderate seas (1.2 to 2.1 meters). Visayas and Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds from the northeast to north with slight to moderate seas (0.6 to 1.2 meters).

The maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 31.6°C at 2 p.m., while the minimum was 25.°C at 6 a.m. Relative humidity ranged from 62 percent to 91 percent.

In Metro Manila, sunrise today was at 5:57 a.m. and sunset will be at 5:24 p.m. (PNA)

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