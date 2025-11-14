Scattered rains expected over Cebu, rest of Visayas due to ITCZ — Pagasa

The Visayas PAGASA Regional Services Division (PRSD) issues a yellow rainfall warning in several areas for November 14 morning. | Photo from Visayas PRSD

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Scattered rains and thunderstorms are to be expected today, November 14, due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau reported.

As of 8:00 a.m., the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) has issued a yellow rainfall warning for Cebu, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Iloilo, and Bohol.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Cebu may experience cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms, and light to moderate winds for the whole day.

In its 5:00 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA forecast light to moderate with occasionally heavy rains over Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Aloguinsan, Argao, Badian, Barili, Boljoon, Carcar City, Dalaguete, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Naga City, Pinamungajan, Ronda, Samboan, San Fernando, Santander, Sibonga, Talisay City, and Toledo City within the next two hours.

READ: Uwan weakens into low-pressure area, leaving 4.6M Filipinos affected

Meanwhile, scattered rains are being experienced in Asturias, Balamban, Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, CebuCity, Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Danao City, Lapu-Lapu City, Liloan, Mandaue City, Sogod, Tabuelan, and Tuburan.

The bureau warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous ones.

READ: Uwan finally dissipates, no new weather systems brewing — Pagasa

In Metro Cebu, temperatures will range from 25°C to 31°C. The Visayas PRSD also reported slight to moderate seas for the day.

The ITCZ is affecting the whole Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and parts of Mindanao.

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