Fiesta Señor 2026: What devotees should and shouldn’t do

Walk with Jesus: Devotees fill the Basilica as they wait for the image of the Holy Child leading the procession, the Walk with Jesus, from Fuente Osmena. | CDN Digital File Photo [Morexette Marie B. Erram]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu prepares for the country’s grandest religious celebration, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño is reminding churchgoers and pilgrims attending Fiesta Señor 2026 to observe proper decorum, wear the right modest attire, and follow security guidelines when visiting the basilica.

In a series of public advisories, the Augustinian friars of the Basilica urged devotees to uphold the solemnity of the annual celebration. It officially opens on January 8, 2026. They emphasized dressing modestly and behaving respectfully within the church compound.

“All devotees are kindly reminded to observe the proper dress code when entering the Basilica Compound during the Fiesta Señor 2026,” the advisory read.

Fiesta Señor 2026 extends Traslacion for longer Santo Niño veneration

Dress code

The Basilica reiterated its long-standing dress code prohibiting revealing or inappropriate clothing. Attire such as spaghetti straps, tube tops, tank tops, sleeveless shirts, plunging necklines, short skirts, crop tops, shorts of any kind, ripped jeans, sando, low-waist pants, and bareback outfits is strictly not allowed inside the Basilica compound.

Wearing caps and hats during Masses and religious processions is also discouraged.

Instead, devotees are encouraged to wear collared shirts, polo shirts, blouses or tops with sleeves, long or knee-length dresses, smart casual or office wear, jeans, or slacks.

READ: Fiesta Señor 2026 to open on January 8 with Penitential Walk with Jesus

Face paint, large bags discouraged

In another advisory, the Basilica asked attendees with face or body paint to refrain from entering the compound, saying such decorations are inconsistent with the spiritual nature of the event.

“In reverence to the various spiritual celebrations in honor of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu, we kindly ask that those with face paint refrain from entering the Basilica. This measure is to preserve the solemnity and sanctity of the celebrations,” the notice read.

Devotees are likewise advised not to bring large bags inside the Basilica compound for security and safety reasons, particularly during the novena Masses and processions, when thousands are expected to flock to the area daily.

READ: Pit Senyor: Origins of PH’s oldest Santo Niño images

‘Dagkutanan’ area moved

Organizers also announced that starting January 8, 2026, the Dagkutanan Area, where devotees light candles and offer prayers, will be temporarily transferred to the Colegio del Santo Niño (CSN) grounds.

The temporary relocation will remain in effect throughout the Fiesta Señor celebration to help manage crowd flow and ensure public safety during peak devotional activities.

Theme: ‘In Santo Niño We Are One’

This year marks the 461st Fiesta Señor, carrying the theme “In Santo Niño We Are One.” The celebration will open with the traditional Penitential Walk with Jesus at dawn on January 8, signaling the start of nine days of novena Masses leading up to the feast day on January 18, 2026.

Masses at the Pilgrim Center will run continuously from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with all services livestreamed for devotees unable to attend in person.

The Basilica and the Cebu City Government have assured devotees of coordinated preparations for crowd management, traffic rerouting, and security, in partnership with the Philippine National Police, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and other civic groups.

A celebration of faith and unity

Fiesta Señor, the country’s oldest Catholic celebration, honors the Holy Child Jesus, whose image arrived in Cebu in 1521.

The Augustinian friars have kept the centuries-old devotion alive through solemn religious rituals, including the Traslacion, Fluvial Procession, and Hubo Mass, all culminating in the Feast of Señor Santo Niño.

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