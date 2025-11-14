Mental health support ongoing for typhoon, earthquake survivors — DOH 7 

A resident walks along damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Talisay, in the province of Cebu on November 5, 2025. (AFP)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Beyond treating physical injuries, the Department of Health (DOH) has continued to deliver psychosocial support to survivors of Typhoon Tino and the September 30 earthquake in Central Visayas.

Dr. Rannie Corazon P. Gravador, head of the Health Promotion and Communications Management Unit of DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development (CVCHD), said assistance remained ongoing in affected communities.

READ: Medellin residents in distress receive psychosocial aid after quake

“Sige gihapon tag padala labi na sa mga apektado sa bagyo. Didto pud sa earthquake-affected areas, naadtoan na nila ang areas for psychosocial support,” she shared during a press briefing on Wednesday, November 12.

(We are still sending assistance, especially to those affected by the typhoon. They’ve also reached the earthquake-affected areas to provide psychosocial support.)

She said that more Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) teams would be deployed this week to serve both typhoon and earthquake survivors, done in coordination with local government units.

READ: China to send P142-million relief aid for victims of Tino, Uwan

The MHPSS teams will conduct counseling and psychosocial first aid to help residents recover from the trauma caused by the recent disasters.

“Naay group therapy, labi na sa mga bata. Naa na silay mga activities para mashare nila ilang experiences,” she said.

(There will be group therapy sessions, especially for children. They already have activities prepared to help them share their experiences.)

Residents may check updates from their respective local governments to join the group therapy sessions.

READ: Over 150 dead, 85 missing, as retrieval ops continue in Cebu

Health surveillance still ongoing

The DOH emphasized that psychosocial support remained a crucial part of ongoing recovery operations across the affected areas.

Central Visayas Regional Director Joshua G. Brillantes said health emergency teams had been deployed to Cebu City, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay, and nearby municipalities to deliver medical consultations and mental health support.

“Our focus is on ensuring that health services continue in all affected communities,” Brillantes said in a statement.

“We’re working closely with local governments to sustain medical and psychosocial care,” he added.

All DOH hospitals in the region remain operational, while mobile teams continue to assist evacuation centers and hard-to-reach areas.

Brillantes assured the public that the DOH will maintain its health operations until affected families have fully recovered.

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