‘Manong Johnny’: Senators mourn his passing

Former Senate President and Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile (PNA file photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Thursday mourned the passing of former Senate President and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, with Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III leading tributes to the statesman he described as one of the institution’s most enduring and influential pillars.

Sotto said Enrile devoted his entire life to public service, serving the nation with a formidable intellect and deep compassion for the Senate community.

READ: Juan Ponce Enrile passes away at 101

“He has dedicated his whole life, even until his last days, to public service. We will remember him for his formidable intellect and his compassion for the people, especially to the employees of the Senate,” Sotto said in his speech at the plenary.

“As we mourn his passing, we find comfort in knowing that the legacy of Manong Johnny will live on, etched within the walls of the Senate and in the hearts of many Filipinos,” he added.

He noted that Enrile’s influence spanned generations of lawmakers who regarded him as both mentor and guide, leaving an imprint on the Senate which Sotto described as “immeasurable.”

READ: Who is Juan Ponce Enrile?

Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said no words could fully capture the nation’s loss nor the depth of grief felt by those who worked closely with Enrile.

“A towering figure in our nation’s public service, a brilliant legal mind, and a statesman par excellence whose legacy spans generations, I feel truly blessed to have been given the chance to work alongside Manong Johnny,” Estrada said in a statement.

He described Enrile as more than a mentor — “a father figure” whose wisdom, guidance and steadfast support shaped much of his early years in the Senate.

READ: Lawmakers honor Enrile: ‘Stellar legal luminary,’ ‘taller than most’

“The nation has lost one of its greatest and most formidable minds. And I have lost a mentor and a friend,” Estrada said.

Sen. JV Ejercito also remembered Enrile as a “legend in Philippine politics” and “one of the most brilliant minds to ever walk the Senate halls.”

Ejercito said he was fortunate to have Enrile as his seatmate when he started his first term as senator, noting the elder statesman’s generosity in sharing his experience and knowledge.

Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid also paid tribute to Enrile’s towering presence in government, emphasizing his rare distinction of having served in all three branches of government — from the Executive to the Legislative, and overseeing national defense as a senior Cabinet official.

“The nation has lost a remarkable mind and a formidable legislator,” Lapid said.

Enrile’s contributions, he added, spanned decades and administrations, with landmark achievements in national defense, security, governance and economic policy.

In keeping with Senate tradition, the chamber typically adjourns session following the passing of a former colleague.

This time, however, senators agreed to suspend deliberations until Monday instead of adjourning outright, to avoid hampering the ongoing discussions on the proposed 2026 national budget.

Lawmakers extended their condolences to Enrile’s family as the Senate prepares to honor one of its longest-serving and most influential leaders.

A seasoned public servant and lawyer, Enrile led the Senate as its 21st President from 2008 to 2013.

Over the course of four terms and 23 years in office, he became one of the longest-serving members in the chamber’s history.

In 2022, at 98, he resumed government service as Chief Presidential Legal Counsel to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Following long-standing Senate tradition, the chamber is expected to issue a resolution conveying its sympathies to Enrile’s family and to hold a necrological service in his honor in the coming days.

Enrile passed away on Thursday afternoon. He was 101. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP