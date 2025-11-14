Southern Leyte bettor hits P81.8-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

(Photo courtesy of PCSO)

MANILA, Philippines – A bettor from Southern Leyte province bagged the P81.8 million jackpot in Thursday’s Lotto 6/42 draw.

In an advisory on Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner correctly guessed the winning combination of 18-28-08-30-41-06.

READ: Lone bettor bags P184M Super Lotto jackpot for November 11 draw

The winners have one year to claim the P81,810,102 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, subject to a 20 percent tax.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

READ: Lotto draw results, November 13, 2025

Meanwhile, 59 others won P24,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 2,956 bettors will get P800 each for four correct digits; and 44,250 will settle for P20 each for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

READ: Win, lose, lose, win, lose: The cycle keeping Filipinos hooked on e-gambling

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP