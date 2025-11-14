Capitol forms task force vs leptospirosis amid Tino recovery

Children covered in mud play along the street in the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan, Cebu, on November 6, 2025. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As Cebu continues to recover from Typhoon Tino, the provincial government has organized a Leptospirosis Task Force to address the expected surge of cases following the major flooding across the province.

Under Executive Order (EO) No. 70, issued by Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro on Monday, November 10, the task force will manage the monitoring, response, and prevention efforts of the disease throughout Cebu.

READ: Leptospirosis: Beware of the unseen killer lurking in floodwaters

The directive came after severe flooding displaced 53,981 families, or 198,522 individuals, in the province, who can potentially be exposed to contaminated floodwaters.

Although the Department of Health (DOH) has yet to report any leptospirosis cases following the typhoon, the order was issued as a precaution.

“Historical experience has shown that leptospirosis surges commonly follow major flood events,” the EO stated.

The DOH Central Visayas previously recorded 141 leptospirosis cases from January to August this year, showing the region’s vulnerability to post-flood infections.

READ: Leptospirosis cases in CV jump 68% in 2025, DOH warns

Task force vs leptospirosis

Through the order, a 24/7 emergency operations center has been established to manage referrals, hotline services, and monitoring of suspected and confirmed cases.

The task force will also oversee case triage, coordinate dialysis support for severe patients, and ensure an adequate stock of antibiotics and other critical supplies.

A real-time dashboard will compile case reports, transfers, and available resources to support rapid response across the province.

Meanwhile, hospitals, rural health units, and local government units will work with the task force to strengthen surveillance and enforce prevention protocols.

Major flooding in Cebu

As Typhoon Tino battered Cebu on November 4, the province saw one of its worst floods on record, leaving over 150 people dead and displacing thousands of families.

Torrential rains, combined with flood control systems unable to manage the excessive rainfall, caused several rivers to overflow and inundate low-lying communities.

READ: ‘Don’t self-medicate’ — DOH warns public on flood-related health risks

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