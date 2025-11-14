Fuel prices to go up to P1.50 per liter next week

PUMP PRICE INCREASE. Domestic oil prices are forecast to increase up to PHP1.50 per liter next week due to supply conditions in the international market. Diesel prices are projected to rise by PHP1 to PHP1.20 per liter and gasoline by PHP1.30 to PHP1.50 per liter. (PNA photo by Yancy Lim)

MANILA, Philippines – Tighter supply conditions that persist partly due to US sanctions on some Russian oil producers are projected to increase domestic oil prices by as much as P1.50 per liter next week.

Citing price movements in the Asian benchmark, Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), and foreign exchange developments as of Thursday, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas forecast diesel prices to increase by P1 to P1.20 per liter and gasoline by P1.30 to P1.50 per liter.

READ: Mixed price adjustments: Gasoline up, kerosene down this week

“Diesel and middle distillate prices stay supported on tighter fundamentals as supply remains capped due to refinery turnarounds, and with growing concerns that Western sanctions on Russian oil could further disrupt trade flows,” he said.

“Gasoline prices remain supported as well, amid expectations of tighter supply as firm regional demand continue to draw down inventories, and as exports from major regional producers have been declining on the back of refinery outages and planned turnarounds.”

He said further upside to prices is expected to be capped as supply tightness is seen to gradually ease as refineries return from the seasonal turnaround.

READ: Fuel price increase set Nov. 4

The projected upward adjustment next week would be the seventh for gasoline and fourth for diesel, after the P0.50 per liter hike for gasoline and P1 per liter for diesel this week.

Last week’s oil price hikes were, however, not in place in select areas greatly damaged by recent typhoons.

The prices of kerosene, along with other items considered as basic goods, have also been kept since Nov. 7 after Malacañang declared a state of national calamity due to the impact of recent disasters. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP