DILG asks parents not to let their kids join ‘gangstas’ for INC rally

A commotion breaks out at the Mendiola area during the anti-corruption rally last Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (Photo by Jason Sigales/INQUIRER.net)

MANILA, Philippines — DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla warned parents not to let their children join “gangsta” groups that could incite chaos and disorder during the three-day rally led by the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), which begins Sunday.

“Sa mga magulang, sana paalalahanan ninyo ang inyong mga anak na huwag sumama sa mga ‘geng-geng’ at ‘gangsta.’ Lahat ng magpakita ng balak manggulo ay pagtutuunan namin ng buong bigat ng batas,” Remulla said in a statement Friday.

READ: Remulla warns vs destabilization efforts amid 3-day INC rally

(“To parents, please remind your children not to join the ‘geng-geng’ or the ‘gangsta’ groups. All who show plans to sow chaos will be dealt with the full force of the law.”)

“Kami po sa DILG ay nakikiisa sa mungkahi ng Iglesia ni Cristo sa kanilang panawagan. Para sa katotohanan, pananagutan at hustisya ang tinig at sigaw ng bawat Pilipino. Bahagi ng aming katungkulan ang siguraduhin ang kapayapaan sa mga kaganapan,” Remulla added.

(“We at the DILG are one with the Iglesia ni Cristo’s advocacies and calls. The voice and battlecry of every Filipino is for truth, accountability, and justice. Part of our duty is to ensure the peace and order of the events.”)

Remulla had previously issued a warning against protesters gathering without a permit at Mendiola or any area surrounding Malacañang Palace.

The stern caution came after violence that erupted at the foot of Ayala Bridge and the Mendiola area during the anti-corruption rallies last Sept. 21.

The riots were sparked by persons who donned black clothing and masks, flashed gang signs, and waved a flag with the Jolly Rancher symbol from the anime One Piece, as they hurled projectiles at authorities.

The police arrested around 200 individuals, and at least two were reportedly killed during the ensuing violence, prompting human rights groups to condemn the police for not exercising “maximum tolerance.”

“Ang kalayaan para sa matiwasay na pagpupulong para iparamdam ang damdamin ay nakasaad sa ating Saligang Batas. Ang manggulo at manakit ay hindi kasama doon,” Remulla pointed out.

(“The freedom to peacefully gather to express grievances is enshrined in our Constitution. To cause chaos and harm is not included.”)

The three-day rally by the INC was mounted at Luneta Park in Manila to call for government transparency and accountability.

The United People’s Initiative, a coalition of retired military officials, will also mount a simultaneous rally at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

READ: DILG investigates Cebu leaders’ Eurotrip amid Tino

The Philippine National Police (PNP), an attached agency of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, previously said it would deploy 16,433 police officers to various protest sites as well as key government installations, including Malacañang, the Senate, the House, and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

The protests stemmed from alleged anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects. /gsg/abc

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