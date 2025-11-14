E911 Central Visayas logs over 500 emergency calls, 16 arrests

A personnel member of the Unified 911 on the job. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said they recorded 16 arrests and responded to 528 emergency calls since the rollout of the region’s Emergency 911 (E911) system on June 2, 2025.

Data from PRO-7 showed that 508 of the responses, or 96.21 %, reached their destinations within the government’s five-minute standard response time, while the remaining calls came from remote or difficult-to-access areas.

The 16 arrests made through E911 involved cases of illegal firearms possession, attempted robbery, alarm and scandal, direct assault, illegal drugs, violence against women and children, illegal gambling, and grave threats.

Furthermore, police urged the public to avoid making prank or false emergency calls, warning that these will be traced and may result in charges, as they hinder response to actual emergencies.

READ: Unified 911 to also respond to mental health concerns – DILG

Unified 911

The E911 system operates under the government’s nationwide Unified 911 hotline, which consolidates police, fire, medical, and disaster response into a single number. This system replaced more than 30 separate hotlines previously used across the country.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) launched the first Regional Command Center for the Unified 911 system in Cebu City on October 25.

The Unified 911 hotline remains free and operational 24/7 for emergencies involving crime, fire, accidents, or disasters.

Moreover, PRO-7 said it will continue strengthening its E911 operations as part of efforts to improve public safety and quick-response capability in the region.

READ: DILG launches 911 hotline unifying police, fire, medical responses

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