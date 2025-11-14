Zaldy Co breaks silence: Marcos ordered me to stay out of PH

Elizaldy Co

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co claimed that he was ordered to stay out of the Philippines by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., adding that he was assured he would be well taken care of.

Co, in a video statement sent to reporters on Friday — months after staying silent over the 2025 budget mess and the flood control issue — said he was set to return to the Philippines after his medical check-up abroad but was asked by then House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez to remain overseas, following Marcos’ directives.

READ: Zaldy Co, 13 DPWH execs: ICI recommends graft raps against them

“To every Filipino, I know your anger toward me is strong right now. I also understand why, especially with so much at stake. But before you judge, allow me to explain the full truth,” Co said in a video, speaking in Filipino.

“I stayed silent for a long time because I was given a direct order: ‘do not return to the Philippines and just stay quiet.’ I left on July 19, 2025, for my medical check-up, planning to return after the President’s SONA. But as I was about to come back, former Speaker Martin Romualdez called me and said to stay out of the country, and that I would be well taken care of as instructed by the President,” he added in Filipino.

Co said he initially believed the promise, but he is now speaking out because he feels he is being used as a scapegoat.

“I used to believe them, which is why I did not return. I kept my mouth shut and complied. But what I didn’t know was that what they meant by ‘we will take care of you’ was that I would be used as a scapegoat in their anti-corruption campaign. They made me the poster boy of their own lies,” he said in the video, while reading this message written in Filipino.

“Now, I will no longer stay silent; I will reveal the whole truth. There are receipts, evidence, and names,” he added in Filipino.

Co is facing several issues regarding the 2025 national budget and the infrastructure project scandal.

At one of the Senate blue ribbon committee hearings, contractor couple Curlee Discaya and Sarah Discaya named several lawmakers — including Co — who allegedly asked for and received kickbacks from infrastructure projects after their firms were able to secure government contracts.

Henry Alcantara and Brice Hernandez, former officials of the Bulacan first district engineering office, also implicated Co and other lawmakers in the alleged kickback scheme for infrastructure projects.

READ: Alcantara: Insertions, kickbacks for Revilla, Villanueva, Estrada, Co

Aside from this, Co has been called out for Sunwest Corporation, which he co-founded, eventually becoming one of the top 15 contractors for flood control projects.

Co disputed these allegations, saying he will respond to them in the proper forum.

INQUIRER has reached out to Malacañang for a response but has yet to receive one as of posting time. /jpv

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