Lawmakers’ alleged role on fund scheme detailed by ex-DPWH exec

Former Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo tagged several lawmakers – including five senators – in irregularities in project allocations, fund “commitments,” and cash deliveries tied to flood-control and infrastructure projects from 2005 to 2025.

Bernardo’s affidavit, read during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s hearing resumption on Friday, identified Senators Francis Escudero and Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, and former senators Ramon Revilla Jr., Grace Poe, and Nancy Binay as among those whose offices, aides, or intermediaries allegedly coordinated project lists or received supposed “commitments” related to DPWH-funded programs.

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Bernardo said his statements were based on “personal knowledge, observations, and authentic records,” adding that he is prepared to submit additional documentation.

Relationship with Revilla

He said his relationship with Revilla dates back to 2005 or 2006 when they were introduced in Laguna.

Revilla, he said, became the godfather of two of his daughters, while he became godfather to one of the senator’s children.

Bernardo alleged that in the third quarter of 2024, Revilla asked him for a list of projects “ostensibly to help him in his national campaign,” and when asked about the “percentage” of the commitment, he suggested either 20 percent or 25 percent. He claimed Revilla allegedly replied, “25 percent.”

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25 percent commitment

Bernardo said he coordinated with former District Engineer Henry Alcantara and Regional Director Gerard Opulencia to prepare project lists amounting to P1.45 billion, submitted to Revilla in late 2024.

He added that a supposed 25 percent commitment totaling P125 million was eventually packed in six cardboard boxes and one paper bag.

After being informed that the boxes were already loaded into his vehicle, Bernardo said he called Revilla to relay that the delivery was ready for turnover.

Former senators Grace Poe and Nancy Binay

Bernardo said Poe’s staff, a certain JV Dela Rosa, coordinated with him in 2024 regarding a P500 million project request.

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He alleged that a certain Mrs. Patron, a contractor, collected a 20 percent commitment for Poe at the Diamond Hotel. The list of projects was later included in the National Expenditure Program through DPWH officials and eventually appeared in the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

For Binay, Bernardo said her aide Carleen Yap-Villa frequently coordinated project lists with him starting in 2018.

He alleged that Villa requested project lists in 2022, 2023, and 2024 amounting to PHP1.882 billion, PHP2.5 billion, and PHP1.672 billion, respectively. Bernardo claimed he received 3 percent of the PHP1.882-billion project set.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Senate hearing on flood control mess on Nov. 14

He said an individual or group allegedly offered to raise the commitment for Binay from 12 percent to 15 percent with a promise of earlier release.

Bernardo also said Villa sought a P50 million advance for the holiday season in late 2023, explaining that the individual expected to deliver earlier was unable to fulfill the promise.

He further narrated two deliveries in Horseshoe Village, Quezon City, amounting to at least PHP200 million and PHP340 million, which he stated were intended for Binay.

Bernardo said he received no percentage from the PHP3.12 billion project set for the NEP and General Appropriations Act of 2025.

Escudero, Estrada

Meanwhile, Bernardo said Escudero was linked through businessman Maynard Ngu, who allegedly coordinated political fundraising and project requests.

When Escudero became Senate President in 2024, Ngu allegedly asked for project lists that were prepared by DPWH engineers.

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Bernardo said the lists included projects in Valenzuela, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and other locations.

He narrated alleged deliveries of PHP160 million and PHP120 million in early 2025 for Escudero, turned over at locations associated with Ngu.

Bernardo also stated that he had known Estrada since 2010 through social circles.

He alleged that in 2023, Estrada asked DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan for PHP500 million, with an 18 percent commitment included in the budget.

Bernardo said Estrada later asked for the remaining amount to complete PHP1 billion in projects and allegedly told him, “Tulungan mo na lang ako diyan kasi marami pa akong tutulungan sa eleksyon (Please help me with that because I still have many people to assist for the elections).”

Bernardo claimed he delivered a 25 percent commitment amounting to PHP213 million to Estrada at the Artiaga Building in San Juan City in 2025 and that Estrada personally confirmed receipt.

Congressional projects

Bernardo further claimed that there were also infrastructure projects released in the districts of Rep. Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy and Rep. Florida Robes, with some project proponents allegedly coursing funding arrangements through him.

He said congressional projects tied to resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co were sometimes coordinated through DPWH engineers who, from time to time, turned over certain amounts supposedly coming from the congressman.

Senate Blue Ribbon committee chair Panfilo Lacson said the panel would review all affidavits, annexes, and testimonies, and will summon more resource persons as needed.

He said the inquiry would proceed “based on evidence, not personalities.”

Bernardo said he is ready to submit additional supporting information to aid the ongoing investigation. (PNA)

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