Central Visayas: 68 arrested, P1.78M drugs seized amid post-Tino relief

Central Visayas. INQUIRER FILES

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Central Visayas continued their anti-criminality operations amid ongoing post-typhoon relief and rehabilitation efforts, arresting 68 suspects and seizing nearly P1.78 million worth of illegal drugs in a 24-hour campaign from November 12 to 13.

Of the total arrests, 40 were alleged drug suspects apprehended in 32 anti-drug operations. The operation also led to the confiscation of around 262.07 grams of suspected shabu.

READ: Over 150 dead, 85 missing, as retrieval ops continue in Cebu

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) recorded the largest haul with 180.28 grams valued at P1,225,768, followed by the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with 59.44 grams worth P404,192, and the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) with 20.95 grams valued at P142,460. The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) also contributed to the seizures.

The operations further led to the arrest of eight individuals for illegal gambling, the confiscation of six firearms, and the arrest of five people for illegal possession of firearms.

Police also conducted intensified manhunt operations, capturing five Most Wanted Persons and 10 other wanted individuals across the region.

The police operations took place amid ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by Typhoon Tino.

In a statement, PRO7 Regional Director PBGen Redrico A. Maranan commended all operating units for their vigilance and perseverance.

“Even as we assist our kababayans in rebuilding from the recent typhoon, we remain steadfast in our duty to fight criminality and maintain peace and order across the region,” Maranan said.

Police emphasized that the campaign reflects sustained anti-criminality and anti-drug efforts in coordination with local law enforcement and the community.

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