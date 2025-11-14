Artist from Banawa wins first place at the 49th Jose T. Joya Awards

UP Cebu’s Phil Angelo Sevilla wins 1st Place at the 49th Jose T. Joya Awards for What Remains, a poignant work that transforms the ruins of his family home into art.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Using rust-stained fabric, paper, and nails salvaged from his demolished family home, 4th-year University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fine Arts student Phil Angelo Sevilla captured 1st Place at the 49th Jose T. Joya Awards.

His work, What Remains, a deeply personal piece built from the debris of his demolished home, speaks of resilience and remembrance, earning him the university’s most prestigious and historic annual recognition for student artists.

The Jose T. Joya Awards, named after the late National Artist for Visual Arts Jose T. Joya, is an annual competition exclusively for Fine Arts students of UP Cebu.

Held at the university’s Jose T. Joya Gallery, the event showcases and celebrates the most compelling works in its Fine Arts program.

Each year, Fine Arts students submit their best works, which are judged by a panel of Cebu-based practicing artists.

READ: The 49th Jose T. Joya Awards: 49 years of artistic excellence

For Sevilla, who has joined the competition in previous years but never advanced beyond the semifinal round, winning the top prize in his final year felt both unexpected and overwhelming.

“Wala jud ko ga expect nga makadaog,” he told CDN Digital on Wednesday, Nov 13. “In the past years, di ko masulod as semifinalists, so karon nga fourth year nako, ang dream ra jud nako kay ma-finalist. Wala jud ko nagdahom nga makuha nako ang title.”

From Sitio Santo Niño, Brgy. Banawa, to UP Cebu and beyond

Sevilla’s story begins in Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Banawa, a densely populated community near the city’s uptown area, a place he calls both home and muse.

“Diri ko gadako,” he said. His family has lived there for generations, his father having grown up in the same house that later became the subject of What Remains.

The house, built and rebuilt over the decades, stood on contested land, a situation familiar to many informal settlers in Cebu.

In 2025, developers finally demolished part of the property after years of legal disputes.

What was once a home filled with inherited memories turned into rubble.

Ruins of Phil Angelo Sevilla’s family home in Sitio Santo Niño, Brgy. Banawa

“This year lang jud among balay na demolish,” he shared. “Ang among whole sitio under threat of demolition. I grew up knowing this might happen, but when it finally did, lahi ra gyud ang sakit.”

The demolition was not only a personal loss but a communal wound.

Developers tore down many of his neighbors’ homes as new projects were erected.

“Ang among silingan mawala lang kalit,” he said. The narrow alleys and shared yards of his childhood are now buried beneath looming malls and commercial buildings.

“Growing up, I thought it meant progress,” he reflected. “Abi nako mo develop lang among lugar. Karon, I realized nga kung mo develop na gani ang neighboring sites, sign diay na nga fragile na among place, nga possible nga mawala mi.”

Such realization — that the home he grew up in and the neighborhood that held his identity could vanish — became the concept behind What Remains.

“My work documents a place. It’s my way of capturing what it feels like to live in a fragile space,” he said.

What Remains: Transforming debris into testimony

What Remains began as an exploration of materials in Sevilla’s third year.

When the call for submissions to the Joya Awards opened, he decided to expand that process into a full artwork that could speak for itself.

He gathered what was left after the demolition: nails, pieces of roof, chicken wire, old clothing, and used paper.

Experimental setup with fabrics and rusted objects for dyeing and imprinting

Using a self-devised rust-dyeing technique, he coaxed the oxidized pigments of metal into the fibers of discarded fabric.

The method, he explained, is both chemical and symbolic, a slow alchemy that turns corrosion into color.

“I discovered rust dyeing while trying to find use for our old family fabrics,” he said. “Daghan mi’g discarded fabrics, sayang kung ilabay. I learned that rust could transfer its pigment through oxidation using vinegar, water, and salt. The salt acts as a mordant so the color stays, and since the vinegar is acidic, it speeds up the reaction. I spray it on rusted metal and seal it in plastic so the rust ‘sweats’ onto the fabric. The stains become the memory.”

Metal scraps submerged in a rust-dyeing solution

For Sevilla said that, rust is not just a pigment but also a storyteller. Through its slow oxidation, it records the passage of time, carrying traces of the home that no longer stands.

Each stain embodies memory, turning fragments of metal and fabric into witnesses of what once was, allowing the work to preserve the story of his family and their demolished house.

Stitching as care and rebuilding

After the rust-dyeing process, Sevilla stitched grids into the rust-stained papers using a sewing machine, a process that required patience and care.

“While sewing, I realized the act of stitching became an act of care and rebuilding,” he said.

The fragile paper required careful, deliberate stitching. With each stitch, he felt he was slowly rebuilding not only the physical structure of his home but also the sense of belonging and connection it once held.

The stitching reinforced the fragility of the materials, mirroring how communities, too, attempt to hold themselves together after loss.

“This is a love letter to my sitio”

In describing What Remains, Sevilla often returns to the language of affection.

Rust stains transferred onto fabric, preserving the marks of corroded metal

“Kani akong mga works kay love letter jud ni siya para sa among sitio,” he said. “Dili lang sa akoang sitio, [but] also sa mga gapuyo, kay gadako ko nga kuyog ni sila.”

Many of the children he once played with as a child have already left Banawa after developers demolished their homes.

Creating the artwork became his way of honoring that shared history.

“Naka think ko nga mao ra jud akoang mabuhat para maka-help, para maka-share ko sa among story,” he said.

For Sevilla, he sees his materials — discarded fabrics, used papers, rusted metal — as carriers of collective stories. “I let the materials speak for themselves,” he said.

His win at the Joya Awards situates him among generations of UP Cebu artists who have used art to confront history, displacement, and memory.

Yet What Remains is distinctly his own — born from personal loss, anchored in a very local place, and articulated through a patient, handmade vocabulary of decay and repair.

And so What Remains, both title and truth, stands not just as a winning artwork but also as a quiet, enduring answer to the question: how does one hold on to a home that no longer exists?

As he completes his final year at UP Cebu, Sevilla continues to work from the same Banawa neighborhood that shaped him, even as much of it lies in ruins.

READ: Did you know: National Artist Jose Joya