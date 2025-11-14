Only 11 of 745 trees left in Monterrazas site, DENR finds

The upscale hillside development project in Cebu City has once again faced controversy after recent flooding events in Barangay Guadalupe. Public outcry has grown amid allegations that the Monterrazas de Cebu project, a luxury residential development, contributed to the massive floodwaters during Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025 | Screengrab from Slater Young’s YouTube channel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) confirmed that only 11 out of 745 trees documented in 2022 remain standing within the Monterrazas de Cebu development site.

The decline from more than 700 trees to just 11 was disclosed by DENR-7 Assistant Regional Director for Management Services Eddie Llamedo during a recent interview with a national teleradyo station. He stated that this finding emerged from a joint government inspection conducted last Friday.

The assessment forms part of the multi-agency probe into the high-end hillside project, which has come under renewed scrutiny following widespread flooding during Typhoon Tino.

READ: The Monterrazas de Cebu chronicles

‘From 745 trees to just 11’

Llamedo said the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) conducted a tree inventory in October 2022, listing 745 trees within the upland property.

However, during the joint inspection on Friday, the DENR found that only 11 trees remain.

“May ginawa na tree inventory ang CCENRO noong 2022 kung saan naitala ang 745 na mga puno. Sa initial interview na isinagawa noong Biyernes, lumalabas na 11 na lang ang natitirang puno mula sa orihinal na mahigit 700 puno,” Llamedo said.

He stressed that even if the land is classified as alienable and disposable, cutting trees requires a permit from the DENR.

Under Section 77 of Presidential Decree 705, or the Revised Forestry Code, cutting or destroying timber on public or private lands without authority constitutes a criminal offense.

Four key areas under investigation

Llamedo said the joint team focused on four areas:

Compliance with the project’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC)

Efficiency of the developer’s detention ponds

Whether stormwater continues to run off downslope

Possible encroachment into timberland areas

“Last Friday and even kahapon, may ginawang joint inspection. The purpose was to determine compliance, the efficiency of the detention ponds, kung mag-runoff pa ba ang tubig pa-down, and if there are encroachments sa timberland,” he said.

The Monterrazas development currently holds an amended ECC issued in 2024 covering 240 hectares in Barangays Guadalupe and Sapangdaku. The property is classified as alienable and disposable, meaning it is privately owned but still subject to national environmental laws.

Detention ponds ‘inadequate’

Aside from the massive loss of trees, the DENR also flagged the developer’s stormwater detention system as insufficient.

According to plans submitted to the agency, Monterrazas was supposed to construct a centralized detention pond capable of holding 3,500 cubic meters of water, plus 15 additional ponds with a combined capacity of around 15,000 cubic meters, for a total of 18,500 cubic meters.

This total volume, Llamedo said, is necessary to prevent water from rushing down to low-lying communities during heavy rainfall.

But during the inspection, the team found only 12 detention ponds, falling short of the planned number.

“Ang nakita lang namin is 12 detention ponds. Hindi po siya sapat.,” Llamedo said.

He noted that Typhoon Tino dumped 183 millimeters of rainfall, equivalent to roughly one million barrels of water — far more than what the existing ponds could hold.

Why the uplands became private property

Responding to public questions on why steep mountain slopes are privately owned, Llamedo explained that Cebu’s uplands were reclassified decades ago.

“Sa Cebu kasi, mga bukid private lands. During 1985, may presidential decree that allowed portions of Cebu and Benguet with more than 18 percent slope to be alienable and disposable,” he said, referring to a decree issued for land reclassification.

Many such areas have since been titled and sold to private developers.

However, Llamedo emphasized that private ownership does not exempt developers from complying with environmental rules, such as maintaining open spaces, building green infrastructure, and implementing nature-based solutions.

“Kung may subdivision sa upland, dapat may open spaces, green infrastructure, and nature programs,” he said.

Multi-agency probe continues

The Joint Inspection, Investigation, and Assessment Team — composed of DENR-7, EMB-7, MGB-7, PENRO Cebu, CENRO Cebu City, the Cebu City Government, and Barangay Guadalupe — continues to study whether the project’s development aggravated the flooding during Typhoon Tino.

The probe also includes checking the site’s slope stability, drainage capacity, compliance with ECC conditions, and any alterations to natural waterways.

The DENR earlier noted that Monterrazas had multiple potential violations, including the failure to secure required permits under the Clean Water Act and alleged non-compliance with several ECC provisions.

City Hall conducts its own inspection

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier confirmed that the city government has launched a separate inspection to independently assess the project’s drainage systems, slope protection, and ECC compliance.

Archival said he ordered the Cebu City ENRO and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau to submit their findings, noting the volume of complaints from residents in Barangay Guadalupe and nearby low-lying areas.

“There are so many complaints. That’s why we sent them to address the concerns,” he said.

Project under scrutiny again

The Monterrazas development has long faced controversy. The project was previously halted by the city government in 2008 and 2011 following incidents of flash floods and mudslides.

Today, the same concerns have resurfaced.

Residents affected by last week’s floods say muddy waters, described as “mocha-colored,” gushed down from the mountain despite the developer’s claims of sustainable drainage systems modeled after the Banaue Rice Terraces.

The DENR’s findings on the tree loss and detention pond deficiencies are expected to factor heavily into the agency’s final recommendations, which may include administrative penalties, suspension of activities, or legal action.

The DENR said its investigation covers not only Monterrazas but also other upland developments in Cebu, given the flooding that hit multiple mountain-based communities during Typhoon Tino.

READ: DENR’s glaring negligence

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