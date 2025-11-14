Proceeds of Meralco–Macau EASL game go to Cebu disaster victims

L-R: Dr. Rhoel Dejano, Jose Abellanosa, Dominic Tang, and Paolo Trillo. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — East Asia Super League (EASL) senior vice president and head of operations Dominic Tang thanked the Cebu City Government, Cebu Landmasters, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 for moving quickly to help bring the Meralco Bolts–Macau Black Bears Group B game to Cebu.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the November 15 matchup at the Cebu Coliseum, Tang said he was glad to see the EASL return to Cebu, this time with a more meaningful purpose. He was joined by fellow EASL officials, Cebu City officials, Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo, and members of the media.

The EASL first introduced its brand to Cebuano basketball fans in 2024 when the city hosted the league’s inaugural Final Four, won by the Chiba Jets of Japan’s B.League.

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This time, Cebu gets a home team to cheer for, with the Meralco Bolts carrying the flag against the season-debuting Macau Black Bears.

Tang reiterated that the game is not only important for both clubs but also for Cebuanos who continue to recover from recent earthquakes and typhoons. All proceeds from the Meralco-Macau EASL game will go to affected communities in partnership with the Cebu City Government through the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

“It was a very quick decision after we saw what happened in Cebu over the last couple of months with the earthquake and the typhoons. We wanted to do something to give back to Cebu and to the Philippines,” Tang said during the press conference on Friday, at the Citadines Hotel.

He was joined by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano, Cebu City Councilor Jose Abellanosa, and Meralco Bolts team manager Paolo Trillo.

He credited Cebu’s basketball community for rallying behind the event.

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“To bring this game up on such short notice wouldn’t have been possible without our friends like Rocky Alcoseba. Thanks a lot for your help. And also SBP, our partners in our development program, who helped us connect with the right people in the local government and with sponsors,” he said.

Proceeds go to disaster victims

Tang also outlined how the league intends to coordinate the donation process.

“All proceeds from this game will be donated to the earthquake and typhoon victims,” he said. “We work closely with Mayor Nestor Archival’s office. As guests here, we don’t know exactly where the money is needed, so we’ll rely on them to make sure it goes to the right people and the right initiatives.”

He recalled the league’s first Cebu event in Lapu-Lapu City, saying the warm reception made it easy for the league to return and decide to donate all the proceeds of the Meralco-Macau EASL game to the disaster victims.

“I really fell in love with the city. The openness, the way people approach problem solving, and the generosity shown to our group made us feel that we needed to come back,” he said. “For our Philippines strategy, we want to take the games beyond Manila.”

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