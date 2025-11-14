Priest found dead in Cebu City condominium, Archdiocese confirms

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu confirmed that a 68-year-old priest died by suicide following a mental health breakdown.

Rev. Fr. Decoroso “Cocoi” Olmilla, a priest of San Fernando El Rey Parish in Liloan, northern Cebu, was found dead at Persimmon Residences in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, authorities said.

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In a statement, Archbishop Alberto Uy expressed sorrow over the priest’s death and asked the public to respect the privacy of his family and fellow clergy while they grieve.

Church officials said they are coordinating with the priest’s family and fellow parish members and urged the public to respect their privacy during this period of mourning.

The Archdiocese also emphasized the need for dignity while grieving and called on parishioners to remember Fr. Olmilla in prayer.

Church authorities noted that his death is a reminder of the challenges of mental health and the need for support within the clergy.

“We appeal, on behalf of his family members, for everyone to respect their privacy at the time of such tragic loss and to allow them to grieve in peace,” the Archdiocese said.

Self-inflicted injuries

According to the initial police report, the Mabolo Police Station received a call reporting a “suicide alarm” at 11:45 a.m. and responded to the residence shortly after.

Police confirmed that Fr. Olmilla sustained self-inflicted injuries and that the death was being investigated in coordination with church authorities.

As of this writing, Fr. Olmilla’s remains have been turned over to his family, who are coordinating private mourning arrangements.

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