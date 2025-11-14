Cesafi athletics, scrabble events moved to later dates

CESAFI fans will have to wait a little longer before witnessing the league’s exciting track and field action after organizers postponed the date of the event as well as that of Scrabble. | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s not just the basketball and volleyball tournaments feeling the impact of Typhoon Tino.

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) announced that it will also push back two other events to give way to the adjusted schedules brought about by the storm.

On Friday, November 14, Cesafi said its athletics and scrabble competitions will be moved to new dates to align with the revised basketball and volleyball calendars.

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The medal-rich athletics, originally set for this weekend, is now scheduled for December 6 and 7 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The scrabble tournament, which was supposed to take place tomorrow at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, has been moved to December 8 to 13.

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The adjustments in the schedule of Cesafi athletics and scrabble came a day after the league halted its live basketball coverage on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. With more than 20 games postponed since November 4, Cesafi will now hold basketball matches daily starting Monday, November 17, all the way to the finals in December.

The league’s production team run by volunteer students, can only cover games on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and weekends. Many of them are still recovering from the typhoon, while others need to focus on their academic load.

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