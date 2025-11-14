Luigi Trillo happy to return to Cebu; Meralco donates P500K

Meralco Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo during their shootaround session at the Cebu Coliseum on Friday, November 14. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Meralco Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo felt a warm sense of nostalgia returning to Cebu, recalling his days as an assistant coach with the Cebu Gems in the old MBA.

Trillo and the Bolts held a shootaround at the Cebu Coliseum following their arrival for their East Asia Super League (EASL) Group B match against the Macau Black Bears on Saturday, November 15, at the same venue.

For Trillo, the visit brought back fond memories of coaching alongside Tonichi Yturri and being part of the Cebu basketball community.

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But beyond nostalgia, the team’s purpose in Cebu extends to giving back. In response to the damage caused by Typhoon Tino and the September 30 earthquake, the Bolts raised P500,000 to donate to the Cebu City Government to support relief and recovery efforts.

“Especially with the floods, the typhoon, and the earthquake, we want to bring some goodness into their lives,” Trillo said.

He also noted the improvements to the Cebu Coliseum, joking that it was unbearably hot and humid “back in the day” but now feels much more comfortable after renovations ahead of Cesafi Season 25.

Still, Trillo’s focus remains on the Bolts’ crucial match against the Black Bears. A win would boost their standing in Group B, where only the top two teams advance to the next round.

“Right now, we want to be No. 1. But to get into the top two, we need to win this game. You have to be lucky, and you have to shoot the ball well,” he said.

Luigi Trillo also expressed a desire for Cebu to become the Philippines’ EASL homecourt, praising the city’s passionate basketball fans.

READ: Cesafi unveils post-Tino basketball schedule

“The expectations are high for us, but we love coming here. It’s nice to be back. I know the last PBA game here was in 2013. We used to come every time we were invited, playing tournaments with M. Lhuillier and PBA teams. Cebu deserves something like this. We can come back and play here every year. This should be our homecourt, but we have to earn the respect of the fans and play hard,” he said.

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