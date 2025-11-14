High-value drug suspects nabbed, P340K shabu seized in Brgy. Quiot

Two high-value drug suspects nabbed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, on Thursday evening, November 13 | Photo by Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two high-value drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, on Thursday evening, November 13.

The operation — conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 Regional Special Enforcement Team, in coordination with the Labangon Police Station — took place at Sitio Ubca 2 around 10:40 p.m.

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The arrested suspects were identified as alias “Stelito,” 35, and his cohort, alias “Glenn,” 45, both residents of the same barangay.

Authorities confiscated one pack of suspected shabu weighing approximately 50 grams, with an estimated street value of P340,000, as well as the buy-bust money used in the operation.

The seized items were submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for documentation and further examination.

According to PDEA, the operation was based on intelligence provided by a confidential informant, which prompted authorities to do a case buildup that lasted about a week.

Authorities also monitored weekly disposal activities involving about 5 grams of suspected illegal drugs.

Both suspects are now under police custody, facing charges for the sale of dangerous drugs, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Authorities said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to target high-value individuals involved in the illegal drug trade in Cebu City.

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