Mandaue validates Tino victims for aid release

Personnel of the Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services conduct house-to-house visits to validate families affected by Typhoon Tino. | Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government has begun validating the list of households affected by recent flooding and damage after the onslaught of typhoon Tino, with initial fieldwork starting on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The city prioritized barangays Paknaan and Umapad, identified as the most severely hit, to allow personnel to focus on the areas with the greatest need before proceeding to other barangays. Given top priority are the most badly hit families, especially those whose homes were completely washed away and who remain in evacuation centers.

The full validation process is expected to take two to three weeks.

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According to City Administrator Attorney Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on in an interview on Friday, Nov. 14, the City Social Welfare Services, with the help of barangay personnel guiding them through affected areas, is checking the residency of victims and verifying whether their houses were totally washed out or partially damaged.

Initial reports submitted earlier showed that more than 1,500 houses were totally washed out while around 4,000 were partially damaged.

Malig-on added that CSWS staff are not assigned to validate in the barangays where they live to avoid any perception of bias. The teams are conducting house-to-house interviews to verify the initial lists submitted by the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office and CSWS.

Malig-on said the city already has initial reports of partially and totally damaged houses, but those lists were prepared quickly for the declaration of a state of calamity and require thorough verification.

READ: Rescuer loses family during Typhoon Tino’s onslaught in Canlaon

The ongoing validation, which includes physical visits, aims to produce a final and accurate list after two to three weeks. He added that the national government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, has requested data for its assistance program.

Mandaue City has submitted its list, which is also subject to validation to ensure accuracy and prevent fraudulent claims.

While awaiting national support, the city will pursue its own measures to assist families, particularly those whose homes were totally washed out and who require long-term solutions.

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