Rondina-Pons duo leads contenders in PNVF-BVR tourney

Photo caption: Sisi Rondina. | PNVF photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s own Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina and her longtime beach volleyball partner, Bernadeth Pons, headline the 13-team women’s field in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Beach Volleyball Invitational organized by Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR). The two-day tournament opens tomorrow at the Nuvali Sand Courts in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Rondina and Pons banner one of four Alas squads competing as they gear up for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand next month. The other Alas pairs are Alexa Polidario with Jenny Gaviola, Kly Orillaneda with Gen Eslapor, and Sunny Villapando with Dij Rodriguez.

Rondina and Pons come in with momentum after edging Villapando and Rodriguez, 17–21, 21–16, 16–14, in their previous PNVF-BVR clash last May.

READ: Rondina, Pons clinch breakthrough win in FIVB’s Beach Pro Tour

University of Santo Tomas is also in the mix, led by defending champions Sofiah Pagara and Khy Progella. They will be joined by Tiger Sands entries Cameron Villaruz with Lorie Gamboa, and Cheng Dadang with Angelica Del Mar.

National University, UST’s top beach volleyball rival, will field Vilmarie Toos and Laiza Benigay.

On the men’s side, Cebuano standout James Buytrago teams up with Ranran Abdilla as they chase back-to-back titles. Fellow Cebuano Rancel Varga and his pair, Ronnie Rosales, and the duo of Edwin Tolentino and Lerrie Francisco are also in contention.

Buytrago is coming off a strong run in the National Open, where he and Jude Garcia won the title after beating Rosales and Varga in an all-Alas final last May.

Other Cebuano prospects worth watching are Minglanilla’s Liezl Dejan and Cebu City’s Kizil Doren Quijote, both representing National University.

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