PHL men’s football team unveils lineup for AFC qualifiers in Maldives

Photo caption: PHL men’s national football team players during training in Dubai. | PFF photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine men’s national football team has announced its lineup for the resumption of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on November 18 in Malé, Maldives.

The Philippines, sitting on top of Group A with 10 points, will take on the winless Maldives at the Maldives National Stadium in their final qualifiers match of the year.

READ: PHL routs Timor-Leste in 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The squad features Bjorn Kristensen and Sandro Reyes, along with several returning standouts from both the under-23 and senior teams.

Rounding out the roster are Kevin Mendoza, Quincy Kammeraad, Nicholas Guimaraes, Amani Aguinaldo, Josef Baccay, Kike Linares, Jeff Tabinas, Paul Tabinas, Scott Woods, Oskari Kekkonen, John Lucero, Manny Ott, Randy Schneider, Dylan Demuynck, Jarvey Gayoso, Alex Monis, André Leipold, and Sebastian Rasmussen.

The Philippines carries a record of three wins and one draw, tied with Tajikistan at 10 points but ahead on goal difference.

In their most recent qualifiers outing, the Filipinos swept Timor Leste with a 4–1 win in Australia and a 3–1 victory at New Clark City last October. Those results helped them rebound from a 2–2 draw against Tajikistan at the same venue in Tarlac.

The team’s final group-stage assignment is set for March 31 next year, when they visit Tajikistan in what could determine the group’s top spot.

The team is currently in Dubai, UAE, for a short training camp and will head straight to Male for the match.

READ: Filipinas clinch third straight AFC Asian Cup berth

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