DepEd-Mandaue personnel receive year-end bonus, salary, cash gift

Education Secretary Sonny Angara | File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — DepEd personnel in Mandaue City have already received their year-end bonus and salary. The benefits cover all teaching and non-teaching staff in the city and include an amount equivalent to one month of basic pay, with an additional cash gift of P5,000.

They have also received their first November 2025 payroll.

Dr. Edgar Espina, administrative officer of DepEd-Mandaue City, confirmed that the benefits were released on Thursday, November 13, through ATM.

The assistance is a big help, especially for teachers affected by Typhoon Tino, helping them address urgent needs and recover from the disaster, added Espina.

The release of the year-end bonus and salary follows a memorandum issued by the Department of Education and approved by Education Secretary Sonny Angara, which directs that all benefits be issued together with the first November 2025 payroll.

The memorandum was issued after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the release of year-end bonuses and cash gifts to government employees nationwide, ensuring that personnel receive their entitlements on time.

READ: Mandaue public schools resume face-to-face classes today

Additional annual incentive

Moreover, Espina noted that the city government’s annual incentive for teachers and school personnel is currently being processed — an additional layer of support for local educators.

Each year, the Mandaue City government releases cash incentives amounting to P10,000 to teachers and non-teaching personnel coming from all public schools here based on an existing ordinance.

Espina said that the year-end bonus is separate from other incentives scheduled for December, including the Service Recognition Incentive, which is still pending and will be released following an official announcement from the President.

These additional benefits are part of the government’s efforts to recognize the dedication and hard work of educators throughout the year.///

READ: Solon seeks support for proposed annual P5,000 student aid

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