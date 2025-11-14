Chiz Escudero, Sorsogon execs charged over P352-M anomalies

Atty. Eldrige Marvin Aceron shows the charge sheet to the media during the filing of the complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman on November 14, 2025. —Photo by Faith Argosino | INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — Graft and other criminal complaints have been filed against Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero and several provincial officials before the Office of the Ombudsman after a private lawyer accused them of orchestrating “systematic corruption” and financial irregularities amounting to more than P352 million during Escudero’s tenure as Sorsogon governor.

Atty. Eldrige Marvin Aceron filed the complaint on Friday, citing alleged irregularities flagged in the Commission on Audit’s (COA) 2021 report on the Sorsogon provincial government.

READ: Escudero slapped with ethics complaint over P30-M campaign donation

READ: Brice Hernandez: How ex-DPWH engineer built a flood of corruption

Aside from Escudero, the following provincial officials were also named as respondents for possible violations of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as Articles 220 (Technical Malversation), 213 (Frauds Against Public Treasury), and 171 (Falsification of Public Documents) of the Revised Penal Code:

Members of the Bids and Awards Committee

Acting Provincial Accountant Rena Garcia

Provincial General Services Officer Rosalina (surname not indicated)

The provincial treasurer (name still to be determined)

The complaint was filed a month after Aceron also lodged an ethics case against Escudero at the Senate over alleged illegal campaign donations.

Aceron said the case involves purported irregularities and potential malversation totaling P352,679,063.46 in public funds during Escudero’s administration in Sorsogon.

P125,704,889.93 in “physically impossible” overlapping infrastructure contracts awarded to the same contractors using the same personnel and equipment

P15,474,262.65 in national government funds, including P10 million in typhoon relief money, that were allegedly unimplemented for up to six years

P8,440,701.12 in janitorial and laundry contracts supported by purported falsified documents, conflicting notarizations, and fabricated client references

P1,655,400.00 in TUPAD disbursements with defective signatures, missing authorizations, and alleged improper implementation by board members

P5,654,955.90 in development projects allegedly charged to the 20-percent Development Fund but not included in the approved procurement plan

P195,748,853.86 in purported unreliable Property, Plant, and Equipment accounts, including ghost assets and demolished structures that remained recorded in government books

READ: Comelec to Escudero: Explain P30M in campaign donations

“These are not mere accounting errors. These are deliberate acts that robbed the children of Sorsogon of their future. While families struggled through the pandemic, public funds were diverted, mishandled, or left to rot in government accounts,” Aceron said in a statement distributed during the filing.

“Moreover, 2021 is not an isolated year of malfeasance. The COA reports for 2022 and 2023 reveal the same pattern—qualified opinions on the province’s financial statements that persist to this very day,” he added.

Reporters tried to get the reaction of Chiz Escudero on the matter, but he has yet to respond as of posting time.

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