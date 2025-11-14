Flood control mess: Ex-DPWH Usec Bernardo implicates new names

Former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Former Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo implicated a new mix of senators, former senators, and a sitting secretary in the flood control mess, alleging that the individuals likewise received kickbacks from DPWH projects.

In a supplemental affidavit he presented during the Senate panel on blue ribbon’s probe into anomalous flood control projects on Friday, Bernardo came clean and enumerated one by one the people involved in the scandal.

Bernardo reiterated what he had already disclosed in the previous hearings, naming the following among individuals who received commitments from DPWH projects: Bong Revilla, Nancy Binay, Chiz Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada, Zaldy Co, Mitch Cajayon Uy, Rida Robes, Manuel Bonoan, and Cathy Cabral. He then added new names.

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Bernardo also presumed that a relative of Villar supposedly received commitments from DPWH projects when the latter was still head of the agency. But there was no direct link or instance mentioned that could implicate both Villar and the said relative in the issue.

“From time to time, Usec. Cabral would ask me to submit [a] detailed list of projects regarding lump sum fund allocations of DPWH, which she sometimes approve[s] herself or forward…,” said Bernardo.

“Among others, these include Edsa and other major road project applications, maintenance of creeks and waterways,” he added.

Among the other individuals he mentioned in the flood control mess probe was a former Senate staffer.

“Sometime, 3rd quarter of 2024… a staff of Sen. Grace Poe requested Sec. Bonoan through me if Sen. Grace Poe can be accommodated in the DPWH NEP. Sec. Bonoan told me there is a P500 million of Sen. Poe and instructed me to ask the senator for a list of projects,” said Bernardo.

According to Bernardo, the list of projects was included in the NEP by Bonoan through former DPWH Undersecretary Cathy Cabral.

READ: Marcos vows ‘no Merry Christmas’ for 37 tagged in flood mess

Meanwhile, he likewise cited the staff of the current DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara. Bernardo said he and Education Undersecretary Usec. Trygve L. Olaivar “had transactions”.

“Aside from the details I had earlier mentioned in my affidavit dated September 25, Usec. Trygve and I also had transactions between 2019 and 2024,” said Bernardo.

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