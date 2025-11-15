NFA to file P53-M plunder case vs. employee

PLUNDER CASE. National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Larry Lacson on Friday (Nov. 14, 2025) says the agency is set to file a plunder case against a middle-level employee accused of misappropriating around PHP53 million in rice and palay stocks. (Photo by Marita Moaje)

MANILA – The National Food Authority (NFA) announced it is preparing to file a plunder case against a middle-level employee accused of misappropriating around P53 million worth of rice and palay stocks, as the agency enforces a wider crackdown on corruption.

In a press briefing on Friday in Quezon City, NFA Administrator Larry Lacson said the agency has intensified internal audits in line with the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to eliminate misconduct.

Lacson said that since last year, the agency has already filed 35 administrative cases, issued 28 preventive suspensions, and served 99 show-cause orders.

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“Hindi tayo tumigil sa pag sugpo sa corruption at yun sa mga pagkakamali ng ating mga, ilan-ilan lamang na mga naliligaw ng landas (We will not stop fighting corruption and that is because of the mistakes of our, only a few who have lost their way),” he said.

“But ang pinaka-major dito, we will file very soon. Very soon. (But the most important thing here, we will file very soon. Very soon. The process of case build-up is almost over), we will file a plunder case against one of our employees,” he added.

Lacson, who declined to give more details on the accused middle-level position employee, said the plunder case stems from discrepancies accumulated over multiple years.

He said that based on NFA findings, the shortages accumulated between 2020 and 2021 and were detected after a series of strengthened audits that began when he assumed office last year.

“This is a multi-year na actions na ginawa ng tao, that resulted to, sabihin na natin, term muna natin, nabawasan o nawalang stocks. So, it accumulated over the years, and inintensify natin yung audit, at ngayon na nakuha na natin lahat ng documents, and yun nga, i-file natin very soon (This is a multi-year action that people have taken, that resulted in, let’s just say, our term, reduced or lost stocks. So, it accumulated over the years, and we intensified the audit, and now that we have all the documents, and that’s it, we will file them very soon),” he said.

Lacson said the employee was given the chance to explain the shortages, but was not able to give a proper answer.

He said the accused employee remains active, but was already reassigned and no longer holds any post with access or authority over stocks.

READ: Abby Binay: Gov’t needs stronger laws vs rice smuggling

“Since we assumed last year, in-intensify natin yung gathering ng evidences (we intensified gathering of pieces of evidence). You know, it takes a while to build a good case. Kasi, pag sinabi mo kulang ang stocks, bibigyan mo ng opportunity to explain why. Tapos, sasabihin niya co-computan siya ng mga tolerable allowans, etc. (Because when you say there are not enough stocks, one will be given an opportunity to explain why. Then he will ask for the computation of tolerable allowance, etc.),” Lacson said.

“Hindi natin iko-condone yung mga pagkakamali o kalokohan. Hindi nila playground ng NFA at tayo ay seryoso na ayusin (We will not condone mistakes or foolishness. NFA is not their playground, and we are serious about fixing it), and in support of the call of the President and Secretary Kiko for good governance,” he added. (PNA)

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