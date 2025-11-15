Monterrazas de Cebu: Expert explains risks of upland development

The upland development in Barangay Guadalupe. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As heavy rains brought by Typhoon Tino triggered flooding in parts of Guadalupe and nearby low-lying areas last November 4, questions resurfaced on whether large-scale developments in the uplands, particularly Monterrazas de Cebu, may have contributed to the sudden surge of water downhill.

The discussion gained traction after numerous posts circulated online, including a resident of Barangay Guadalupe saying, “We prepared for #TyphoonTino, but we didn’t prepare for Monterrazas de Cebu’s sudden water flow.”

READ: Only 11 of 745 trees left in Monterrazas site, DENR finds

READ: The Monterrazas de Cebu chronicles

Expert weighs in

While investigations are currently ongoing, an urban planning expert says hillside developments require strict engineering measures to prevent water from inundating communities below.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Engineer Nigel Paul Villarete, former Cebu City administrator and an urban planning expert, said that when developers alter the shape of mountains or natural land surfaces, they must replace the existing drainage paths that originally allowed water to flow gradually and safely.

Any “cut, fill, or reshaping of land,” he said, eliminates natural waterways such as small streams, forested slopes, and soil that absorbs rainfall which normally act as the terrain’s first line of protection against runoff.

“Muhimo na gani ka’g any kind of incidental development or development nga imoha nang giusab ang itsura sa yuta, you have to provide sufficient drainage to cover the lost drainage of the natural waterways,” Villarete explained.

Drainage and execution issues

Villarete said that in most hillside developments, problems usually arise in the execution, particularly when vertical construction begins before the installation of essential horizontal works like roads, canals, and drainage networks.

“Unahon gyud nato ang drainage facilities even before any vertical development. Ang horizontal nato, roads and drainage, must be done first because there are times nga usahay mag-una na hinuon ang vertical, diha na magsugod ang atoang problema kay magsige na ka og develop gani, mugamay na ang imohang open area unya kung wala ka’y sufficient nga drainage facilities, aw mubanaw gyud,” he said.

Need for water retention systems

According to Villarete, one critical facility often required in mountain developments is a water retention system.

These include retention ponds which are structures designed to temporarily hold excess rainwater during storms.

“Retention ponds are temporary storage facilities that will absorb extra water whenever there is a very heavy rainfall. When the heavy rainfall is finished, then it can slowly be released so that it will still be normal flow along our rivers and waterways,” Villarete explained.

READ: Hontiveros quizzes DENR for approving Monterazzas despite warning

Without such systems, he added, heavy rains—especially during typhoons—can overwhelm slopes and cause water to surge toward lower communities.

Villarete stressed that only a technical investigation can confirm whether Monterrazas had sufficient storage and drainage systems in place.

Urban planning considerations

He also noted that hillside or suburban-style developments generally require greater investment in drainage and utility infrastructure compared to denser urban centers.

Concentrating populations in well-planned urban zones, he said, is often more efficient and easier to manage in terms of services and flood mitigation.

READ: DENR’s glaring negligence

As Cebu City continues to expand toward its mountain barangays, Villarete said the guiding principle should always be ensuring that any development, whether a subdivision or high-rise cluster, includes adequate systems to handle both normal runoff and extreme rainfall events.

“Any development—subdivision, high-rise, low-rise, or himuon nimo siyang downtown or uptown nga mura’g tall buildings—that’s fine. But we must ensure we have sufficient storage facilities for any normal runoff, as well as excess runoff, that Typhoons may carry,” Villarete said.

Moreover, authorities have yet to release the official findings on what caused the sudden flooding in Barangay Guadalupe during Typhoon Tino or what role Monterrazas de Cebu played in it.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP