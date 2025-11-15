DSWD extends funeral, cash assistance to Tino-affected families

DSWD Central Visayas extends cash assistance to families in Liloan, Cebu, following Typhoon Tino’s onslaught. | Photo from Department of Social Welfare and Development

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Families of those who died during Typhoon Tino have begun receiving financial aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

DSWD Field Office 7 – Central Visayas personnel were deployed after the typhoon to verify fatalities, visit affected households, and distribute cash assistance in Cebu and Bohol.

Each confirmed bereaved family received ₱10,000 in aid, intended to support urgent needs and funeral-related expenses.

READ: Mental health support ongoing for typhoon, earthquake survivors — DOH 7

READ: Over 150 dead, 85 missing, as retrieval ops continue in Cebu

Social workers also visited funeral parlors in Cebu to provide psychosocial support to the affected families.

Cash and funeral assistance

As of Thursday, November 13, DSWD released ₱1,191,000 in cash assistance to families of 114 deceased individuals.

In Bohol, the family of the lone fatality in Barangay Daorong, Panglao received ₱10,000 in relief and an additional ₱45,000 in funeral support.

The remaining 113 fatalities in Cebu Province each received ₱10,000, with two families granted additional funeral assistance through the AICS program.

Validation still ongoing

In a statement, DSWD 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said the number of beneficiaries may still increase as some victims remain missing or unidentified.

READ: Bohol sends second wave of aid to typhoon-hit Cebu

She added that the agency will continue distributing aid as more fatalities are confirmed and validated in the following days.

“We have done this during the earthquake that hit northern Cebu. A day after the disaster, our social workers were already on the ground, not only to locate the families but also to console them in these difficult times,” Lucero said.

As of Sunday, November 9, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported 158 fatalities and 57 missing persons in Cebu and one fatality in Bohol, marking the event as one of the region’s deadliest this year.

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