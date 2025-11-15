Bohol halts top project amid public outcry

HALTED This site at Banat-i Hill in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, is where the proposed, and now halted, regional cultural hub is to be built. —SCREENGRAB FROM SANO NI BAI FACEBOOK VIDEO

TAGBILARAN CITY—Once touted as Bohol’s future “regional cultural hub,” the Banat-i Hill project in this city has come to a standstill—its progress derailed by environmental questions, missing permits and public outcry.

The P2.3-billion project, located on the city’s most prominent natural landmark, was envisioned as a sprawling cultural complex featuring theaters, museums and open-air amphitheaters that would elevate Bohol’s artistic and tourism profile.

But four years after its launch, the dream now hangs in limbo. This after the provincial government of Bohol and the city government of Tagbilaran agreed to suspend the continuation of the original Regional Cultural Hub project on Banat-i Hill, citing environmental and sustainability concerns.

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In a joint statement released on Wednesday, both local governments reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, environmental responsibility and inclusive cultural development as guiding principles for the hill’s future.

They assured the public that all ongoing and future developments in the area will undergo thorough review and will fully comply with legal, environmental, and technical standards.

Recognizing Banat-i Hill as a vital natural and cultural landmark, the two LGUs said they will work closely with national agencies, technical experts and the local community to balance development goals with environmental protection.

Capacity study

The Tagbilaran government will also conduct a comprehensive carrying capacity study to assess the hill’s ecosystem and guide future land use and development planning.

Officials from the province and the city met on Tuesday with representatives from the Bohol Arts and Cultural Heritage Council, and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to discuss the project’s status and next steps.

The Regional Cultural Hub—located in Barangay Bool—occupies 5.1791 hectares of land owned by the provincial government. Funded by DPWH Central Visayas (Region 7) and implemented by JA Achacoso Enterprise and General Services, the project envisioned a complex that would include the Rajah Sikatuna Blackbox Theater and Viewing Deck, Mangayaw Museum of Four Provinces, Bisaya Contemporary Arts Gallery, Bohol Arts and Culture Training Center, and the Datu Pagbuaya and Dailisan Grand Open Amphitheater.

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First launched in 2021, the project aimed to serve as a regional hub for arts, culture and tourism. Its P134.9-million Phase 1 was completed after delays caused by the absence of an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and other requirements, which were only secured in 2023.

As early as November 2021, residents of Barangay Bool had expressed concerns over the project’s possible environmental impacts, including flooding and slope instability.

They questioned why construction began despite the lack of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and other clearances at the time. Project proponents, however, noted its potential to preserve regional heritage and stimulate local economic growth.

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No funding

According to DPWH 7, the project currently has no funding allocation in the 2026 National Expenditure Program or the House General Appropriations Bill. Although lobbying during the bicameral conference remains possible, the project’s continuation would still depend on presidential approval.

Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado, 1st district Rep. John Geesnell “Baba” Yap, Mayor Jane Yap and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts have since reached a consensus not to proceed with the original plan, citing environmental and safety concerns.

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Representative Yap also confirmed that he excluded the project from the 2026 congressional budget due to its potential environmental impact.

Since public funds were already used for Phase 1, the provincial government plans to redesign the existing structure into a climate-responsive, low-impact facility. The proposed concept includes a public viewing and cultural deck or open-air amphitheater that offers panoramic views of Tagbilaran City, Dauis and Panglao. The redesigned development will be open, inclusive and community-oriented, pending approval from relevant agencies.

Officials also confirmed that several other developments have been proposed in the area, including the Hall of Justice the Rose Ligason Subdivision, both of which still have no permits; and a religious structure by the Diocese of Tagbilaran (with a valid building permit until December 2025).

Authorities clarified the project followed due process—the property is legally owned by the province and classified as Alienable and Disposable land since 1927, with a certified ECC issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

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But Mayor Yap appealed for the project’s temporary suspension, stressing the need to prioritize public safety and environmental protection in light of recent disasters caused by successive Typhoons “Tino” (Kalmaegi) and “Uwan” (Fung-wong). She said lessons must be drawn from flooding and slope failures experienced in nearby provinces.

The city government also plans to declare Banat-i Hill and Elley Hill in Barangays Manga, Tiptip and Ubujan as urban biodiversity zones through a local ordinance or congressional measure. The proposal aims to ensure balanced, responsible and sustainable urban growth in Tagbilaran City.

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