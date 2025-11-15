Cebu City casual employees now paid weekly under new HRDO policy

FILE: A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City casual employees will now receive their salaries every week under a breakthrough compensation policy.

This is a landmark shift in the city’s payroll system that officials say will ease the financial strain on thousands of workers who have long been dependent on bi-monthly pay.

Henry Tomalabcad, chief of Cebu City Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), confirmed on Friday, November 14, that the city has officially begun implementing weekly salary releases for its casual employees, making Cebu City the first local government unit (LGU) in the country to do so.

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“Since time immemorial, ang pag-release gyud sa sweldo sa mga casual twice a month ra gyud na. Unya naa may initiative ang HRDO nga himuon nato ug weekly kay kabalo baya ta nga kadaghanan sa atong mga casuals lubog na sa utang,” Tomalabcad said. “Unya unsa may deperensya pod nga dili ma matagaan weekly?”

Tomalabcad said the proposal was raised shortly after the new administration assumed office and gained momentum when a city councilor filed a resolution urging the HRDO, City Accounting Office, and City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) to study the feasibility of a weekly payout.

Following a series of internal meetings, the city found that the shift was manageable.

“Nag-meeting mi and uban offices and nagkasinabot nga kaya raman diay. Walay inhibition nga ang casual same ang sweldo sa regulars; naa lay additional documents and requirements… pero dili na mo matter as long as maka-benefit atong mga empleyado. We are happy.”

The weekly payroll began implementation this November. Casual employees will now receive their salaries every Friday—November 7, 14, 21, and 28 for this month.

“This is the only LGU. Hopefully ma-replicate na sa uban,” Tomalabcad added.

READ: Contractual, casual, regular

Weekly salaries roll out as bonuses are released

The shift comes as the Cebu City Government also begins releasing its year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift to all regular and casual employees.

City Treasurer Emma Villarete earlier confirmed that payouts started on November 12, in line with DBM Circular No. 2014-3 and memorandum directives from the City Administrator.

“Daghan na nga offices ang approved na gahapon, and naa sad karon ongoing,” she said on November 13.

Villarete explained that the year-end bonus is equivalent to one month’s salary, while the P5,000 cash gift applies only to regular and casual employees, based on national compensation rules.

“Only the regulars and casuals are entitled… mao ra gyud ang naa sa balaod,” she clarified.

Job order (JO) personnel, meanwhile, will receive a service premium, according to the HRDO.

The early release also supports Mayor Nestor Archival’s directive to assist City Hall employees recovering from the impact of Typhoon Tino.

In line with national directive

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) earlier ordered all government agencies to release the year-end bonus and cash gift alongside the first November payroll.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the early release recognizes the service and sacrifices of public workers, especially as the holiday season approaches.

The national government has allocated P63.69 billion for year-end bonuses and P9.24 billion for the cash gifts of more than 1.85 million government workers.

Labor sector backs early payouts

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas has also encouraged private employers to release bonuses early, especially for workers affected by recent calamities.

DOLE-7 Director Roy Buenafe said companies are urged to grant disaster leave with pay, hazard leave with pay, or financial assistance, depending on their capacity.

“If company funds allow, DOLE VII encourages employers to release early the 13th month pay and bonuses to help workers repair their homes, pay rent, and cover living expenses,” Buenafe said.

Archival: Financial support is a priority

Mayor Archival earlier ordered a financial assessment to determine the city’s ability to expedite payouts and support employees recovering from the typhoon.

He said the administration aims to balance fiscal discipline with the need to help workers during difficult times.

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