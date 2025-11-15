Rama vows to continue battle vs. DQ case: ‘Only death can stop me’

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former mayor Michael “Mike” Rama has dismissed reports declaring him perpetually barred from seeking public office.

He argued that he remains eligible to run and vowed to continue the fight against his disqualification case “until death.”

Rama’s response came after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division ruled that he is perpetually disqualified from running for any elective local position due to a previous dismissal order by the Office of the Ombudsman.

READ: Comelec: Mike Rama perpetually ineligible to run for any local position

READ: Preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama banned from public office

The ruling, made public on November 12, stemmed from a petition filed by a Cebu City voter who argued that Rama’s Ombudsman case automatically stripped him of eligibility under Section 40(b) of the Local Government Code.

However, Rama, speaking to reporters on Friday, stated that he had never been formally served a copy of the decision and criticized the circulation of the ruling without prior notice to him.

“Maayo pa mo naka-una mo ug kabalo, wala man koy kopya… Wala koy kopya pero naabot na sa newspaper,” Mike Rama said.“My right of suffrage—I don’t want to quarrel with my good friend Chairman George Garcia. TRO is highlighted. I will continue serving.”

He said that if he did not respond promptly, the narrative would wrongly appear as if he could no longer run.

“Ug dili ko mag-presscon ani, the narrative will continue that Mike Rama cannot run anymore—and that is a blatant lie.”

Mike Rama, who remains under a Supreme Court temporary restraining order (TRO) related to a previous reelection disqualification case, emphasized that the Comelec’s new ruling is far from final.

“I will assure the public, only death can stop me from fighting,” he added.

READ: SC issues TRO on reelection disqualification cases vs 2 Cebu mayors

Legal counsel: ‘He is not disqualified’

Rama’s lawyer, Atty. Collin Rosell echoed the former mayor’s stance. He said the public should not be misled into believing that the Comelec First Division’s ruling is final or immediately enforceable.

“Unsa may bag-o ana? Nga kahibaw man ta nga duna na siyay TRO daan kana siyang pag-automatically disqualified. Na-issuehan nana siya sa Supreme Court… pero wala na gapasabot nga diha ra na kutod,” Rosell said.

He explained that while a decision was released, multiple legal remedies remain available.

“Ug naa’y desisyon, naa’y pag-apelar, Motion for Reconsideration… Daghan pa na siyag proseso. Dili pa na siya final. Ug naa pa gyud nay TRO.”

Rosell stressed that the Supreme Court TRO remains effective and the Comelec ruling is still under review.

“Klaro nga dili na siya disqualified kay wala pa maabot sa Supreme Court and under review and under challenge pa gyud na siya nga mga butang,” he added.

Comelec earlier declared him perpetually disqualified

In its 16-page ruling, the Comelec First Division asserted that Rama’s dismissal by the Ombudsman for nepotism and grave misconduct, a case involving the appointment of his brothers-in-law to city posts, carried the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification.

The Commission said this penalty automatically voided his certificate of candidacy for the 2025 elections.

READ: SC: 2nd placer in local polls can’t take place of DQ’d winner

Quoting the Ombudsman decision, the Comelec said Mike Rama was penalized with:

dismissal from service,

cancellation of eligibility,

forfeiture of retirement benefits (except leave credits), and

perpetual disqualification to hold public office.

It emphasized that Ombudsman rulings are immediately executory, even if an appeal or motion for reconsideration is pending.

The petition was filed by Adlaon resident Jundel Bontuyan, who argued that under the law, individuals dismissed through administrative proceedings may no longer seek local elective office.

Supreme Court TRO

In October 2024, Rama and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes secured a TRO from the Supreme Court, which temporarily stopped the implementation of their disqualification in separate but related cases.

The TRO directed Comelec to refrain from enforcing any ruling related to their reelection bids while the high court reviews the matter.

The Comelec’s new ruling pertains to the Cebu City mayoral race for 2025, but Rama’s camp insists the TRO protects him.

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