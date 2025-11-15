Cebu weather: Wet weekend, more rain through next week

Motorists brave the rain during a downpour in Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos should keep their umbrellas close this weekend as persistent rains and thunderstorms are expected to soak Metro Cebu and the rest of the province for several days.

These weather conditions are driven by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Saturday that the ITCZ, currently affecting Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms across the region.

READ: ITCZ to continue to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa warned that intermittent heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods or landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas.

“Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will persist over the Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, and Quezon,” the bureau said. No low-pressure area is currently being monitored.

Rainy forecast for Cebu

A look at Metro Cebu weather and the rest of Cebu Province indicate it will remain under wet conditions through the weekend and into next week.

November 15–17

Weather: Cloudy skies with rainshowers and thunderstorms

Winds: Light to moderate, from the northeast

Coastal waters: Slight to moderate

Temperature range: 25°C to 30°C

November 18–19

Weather: Continued cloudy skies with isolated rains, improving slightly

Winds: Light to moderate, northeast to east

Coastal waters: Slight to moderate

Temperature range: 25°C to 32°C

Pagasa said residents should still expect short bursts of heavy rain, typical of ITCZ-induced thunderstorms.

Rains over most of the country

The ITCZ will also affect large parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, keeping skies cloudy across the central and southern Philippines.

Northern Luzon, meanwhile, will be influenced by the northeast monsoon (amihan), bringing light rains to the Cordillera Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora, and partly cloudy skies over the Ilocos Region.

READ: EU provides over P85M in humanitarian aid for Cebu after Tino, Uwan

Localized thunderstorms may bring isolated rain showers over the rest of the country.

Coastal conditions will remain mostly manageable, with light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas across most areas, except Northern Luzon, which will see moderate to strong winds and rougher waters.

No LPA spotted—for now

As of 2 a.m. Saturday, Pagasa reported no low-pressure areas (LPA) developing within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Weather specialists, however, advised the public to continue monitoring updates, especially with the ITCZ lingering across the central Philippines.

“All are advised to monitor updates from DOST-PAGASA,” the bureau said.

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