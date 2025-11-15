Monterrazas denies tree cutting, rejects blame for widespread Cebu flooding

Monterrazas de Cebu denies DENR’s claim that it cut over 700 trees, calling the allegation “grievously false.” The developer says it only cleared shrubs and undergrowth as allowed by its permits and welcomes any impartial investigation to verify compliance. | Monterrazas de Cebu/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Monterrazas de Cebu is pushing back against claims that it cut down more than 700 trees and contributed to the widespread flooding in Cebu during Typhoon Tino on November 4, citing the allegations as “grievously false” and “geographically impossible.”

In a statement released on Saturday, November 15, the Monterrazas developer, MONT Property Group, said it welcomes any independent probe by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) but categorically rejected what it called “premature pronouncements” linking the hillside project to massive tree loss and the flooding that swamped several Cebu localities.

“We must categorically refute premature pronouncements by the DENR regarding alleged tree-cutting activities. The claim that Monterazzas de Cebu cut down more than 700 trees is grievously false, and we are confident that any evidence that may be presented to assert this narrative can easily be disproven,” the developer said.

READ: Only 11 of 745 trees left in Monterrazas site, DENR finds

Developer: ‘We cleared shrubs, not trees’

MONT Property Group said its activities strictly followed its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and Development Permit.

According to the company, only “shrubs and secondary undergrowth” were removed, consistent with its approved Environmental Impact Statement, which described the site as being covered mainly by “grass, shrubs, and small plants […] characterized mainly by non-woody vegetation.”

The statement directly contradicted the findings of DENR-7, whose officials earlier revealed that only 11 out of 745 trees documented in 2022 remain standing on the Monterrazas property.

Assistant Regional Director Eddie Llamedo said the figures emerged from a joint inspection last week involving multiple national and local agencies.

The DENR’s updated inventory indicated a loss of more than 700 trees, a number that is now at the center of the investigation.

Developer rejects flood blame

Monterrazas also addressed online claims blaming its upland development for the flooding in Liloan, Mandaue, and Talisay.

The company dismissed the insinuations as “misinformation,” arguing that the areas most affected by Typhoon Tino lie in drainage basins far from Barangay Guadalupe, where its project is located.

“To put this in context, it would be akin to suggesting that a development in Tagaytay City caused flooding in Makati City. The locations, watersheds, and flow paths simply do not intersect,” the developer said.

While acknowledging “localized flooding” in nearby areas, Monterrazas insisted that the severe inundation experienced in other cities could not have been caused by its project.

Monterrazas cites larger flood-control system

The developer also said it has exceeded government requirements for flood mitigation structures.

The DENR required detention ponds with a combined capacity of 26,701 cubic meters, but Monterrazas said it installed a system with 40,413 cubic meters — a 51 percent increase.

“We stand by the integrity of our work, our processes, and our long-term partnership with the government and the communities we serve,” the statement read.

DENR: Only 11 trees remain

The DENR’s narrative, however, paints a starkly different picture.

Llamedo earlier confirmed that a 2022 tree inventory conducted by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) listed 745 trees in the Monterrazas area.

But during last week’s inspection, the DENR team counted only 11 remaining.

“May ginawa na tree inventory ang CCENRO noong 2022 […] lumalabas na 11 na lang ang natitirang puno,” Llamedo said in an interview.

He stressed that even on private alienable and disposable land, cutting any tree requires a DENR permit.

Detention ponds found inadequate

The DENR also raised red flags over the project’s stormwater detention system, saying only 12 ponds were found on-site, short of the 16 ponds and centralized storage facility outlined in approved plans.

The missing or damaged facilities, the agency pointed out, could have contributed to water rushing down to nearby communities during Typhoon Tino, which dumped 183 millimeters of rain.

Four issues under probe

The joint assessment team is reviewing the following:

Compliance with the ECC

Efficiency of detention ponds

Stormwater runoff down into lowland areas

Possible encroachment into timberland

The DENR earlier said Monterrazas may have violated the Clean Water Act, its ECC conditions, and the provisions of the Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System.

City Hall conducts its own inspection

Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered a separate inspection, citing multiple complaints from residents of Barangay Guadalupe and nearby low-lying areas.

“There are so many complaints,” he said.

Hontiveros, Garganera seek accountability

Senator Risa Hontiveros, speaking at a recent Senate hearing on flood control, questioned how the developer allegedly committed so many environmental violations while holding a valid ECC.

City Councilor Joel Garganera, the chairman of the Committee on Environment, likewise said the near-total disappearance of trees, as reported by the DENR, reflects “clear violations” and will be subject to legal review once the agency releases its full report.

The city had previously approved a tree-cutting permit in 2023 for only 108 trees, including requirements that some trees be preserved or earth-balled (dug out and replanted to a new location).

A project long shadowed by controversy

This is not the first time Monterrazas de Cebu has faced scrutiny. The project was issued stop orders in 2008 and 2011 following flooding and mudslide incidents.

The issues resurfaced after Typhoon Odette in 2021 and have intensified with Typhoon Tino’s floods.

READ: DENR launches joint probe of Monterrazas de Cebu Project

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