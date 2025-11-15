Pagasa to public: No incoming typhoon; only rely on verified sources

Although Pagasa has reported no incoming typhoon, the ITCZ continues to bring rain showers and thunderstorms in the Visayas over the weekend. (PNA Photo by Joan Bondoc)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — No tropical cyclones are expected to enter the country soon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) confirmed on Saturday, November 15.

Pagasa Visayas Weather Specialist Ana Dumdum urged the public to follow weather updates from authorized sources, including the state weather bureau.

“We have our official channels, both national and regional pages, where we disseminate information,” she said in an interview.

Following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, several posts about a certain “Typhoon Verbena” expected to hit the country this November began circulating online.

However, Pagasa Visayas clarified that no tropical cyclone formation has been monitored as of November 14.

READ: Uwan finally dissipates, no new weather systems brewing — Pagasa

No LPA in PAR for now

Dumdum shared that as of 10 a.m. today, no Low Pressure Areas (LPAs) near the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) are being monitored.

The scattered rains and thunderstorms being experienced in Cebu are due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

“[From] Thursday night until this weekend, we have high chances for rain showers and thunderstorms in the whole Visayas,” she said.

READ: Cebu weather: Wet weekend, more rain through next week

The state weather bureau also reminded the public to stay alert as light to occasionally heavy rains may cause localized flooding over the weekend.

Despite no LPA being monitored, Pagasa Visayas still encouraged continuous monitoring for the next month.

“We advise the public to continue monitoring, especially in [the] Visayas, where tropical cyclones usually pass from November to December,” Dumdum shared.

READ: Pagasa: ITCZ, amihan to bring cloudy skies, rains across PH on Saturday

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