SM City Cebu brings hearts together for a night of light, music, and pure Christmas magic

Christmas at SM City Cebu arrived with emotion, meaning, and a whole lot of sparkle as the mall unveiled Unwrapping the Gift of Grace and Hope, a heartfelt musical that reminded Cebuano communities what this season has always been about.

SM City Cebu reminds everyone that at the heart of Christmas is the joy of lifting others up.

Held at the North Wing Atrium, the event gathered families, volunteers, performers, and community partners for an intimate celebration that placed kindness and compassion at the centre of the Christmas message. More than a holiday launch, it became a moment of unity for Cebu.

A musical celebration of giving and hope

The evening opened with performances that brought the Christmas spirit to life. Guests were treated to enchanting numbers by the Cebu Chamber Orchestra and the Jose R. Gullas Visayas Chorale, filling the atrium with warm, familiar carols. Dance stories by Villarica Dance School and SZHD added a layer of depth and emotion, capturing themes of community and resilience.

One of the highlights was the world class showcase of Rachelle Gerodias, the Philippines Premier Soprano, and Byeong In Park, the renowned Korean baritone. Their duet brought a powerful sense of grace to the night, blending artistry and storytelling in a way that left the audience spellbound.

The 30 foot Christmas tree, now glowing at the heart of the atrium, stood as the evening’s symbolic centrepiece. It represented hope and renewal for Cebu, especially after recent calamities that tested the strength of local communities.

A season of unity, compassion, and community care

Unwrapping the Gift of Grace and Hope also marked the start of All SM Malls Unite for Cebu, a nationwide campaign built on solidarity. SM announced several initiatives focused on recovery and community support, such as cash donation booths in malls across the country, the green illumination of key SM Supermalls as a symbol of hope, and LED walls flashing messages of compassion.

SM Foundation and SM Cares continued their mission by deploying SM Mobile Clinics, providing essential health services to affected areas. Through Operation Tulong Express, the company distributed 8,000 Kalinga Packs and supported relief efforts with partners and volunteers. In far flung communities, SM teams delivered bottled water and hygiene kits to families who needed them most.

At the heart of the program, SM City Cebu extended 200 Bundles of Hope to frontliners from CCDRRMO, BFP Mabolo, PNP Mabolo, Barangay Mabolo BRRMO, and welfare workers, thanking them for their unwavering commitment to Cebuano safety.

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan shared a message of unity, reminding the crowd that lighting the malls in green is more than just a tradition. According to him, the color represents hope, healing, and the belief that Cebu will always rise together. He encouraged the community to continue giving not just gifts but also time, compassion, and love.

A Christmas season wrapped in love and joy

Beyond the musical celebration, SM City Cebu is filling the holidays with activities meant to bring people together. Mallgoers can look forward to Holiday Piano Sessions, Santa Meet and Greets, Majestic Surprises, the Grand Magical Parade, and festive musical shows all season long.

Shoppers can also join the spirit of giving through Besties of Joy, bunny plushies that donate another toy to a child in need for every purchase. It is a simple way to share joy and warmth with communities that continue to rebuild.

This year, SM City Cebu reminds everyone that at the heart of Christmas is the joy of lifting others up. Through music, shared moments, and acts of kindness, the mall celebrates a season wrapped in love, joy, and hope for all Cebuanos.