No price freeze violations reported in Cebu so far — DTI

The DTI announced a 60-day price freeze on all basic commodities across the country from November 6, 2025, to January 5, 2026, following Typhoon Tino. (File Photo)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Amid the current national price freeze, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has reported no violations in Cebu supermarkets as of Thursday, November 13.

During their visit to Cebu City, DTI Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque confirmed that the prices of basic necessities are below the ones set by the agency.

“Lahat ng mga presyo ng mga basic necessities we checked ay below the prices set by the DTI, at sumunod po sila sa utos ng Pangulo na wag itaas ang presyo,” she told reporters, as posted by the Philippine Information Agency Region 7.

(“All the prices of basic necessities we checked were below the levels set by the DTI, and retailers complied with the President’s order not to increase prices.”)

“Umikot rin tayo para macheck rin yung mga Noche Buena items, and we found out na sumunod rin sila sa suggested retail price,” she added.

(“We also went around to check the Noche Buena items, and we found that they were also following the suggested retail price.”)

READ: Noche Buena price guide: DTI releases guide for holiday shoppers

National Price Freeze

The DTI previously announced a 60-day price freeze on all basic commodities across the country from November 6, 2025, to January 5, 2026, following the declaration of a state of national calamity due to Typhoon Tino.

“Wala po tayong price increase for the next 60 days kasi nag declare ang ating Pangulo ng state of calamity for the whole country,” Roque said.

(“There will be no price increases for the next 60 days because the President has declared a state of calamity for the entire country.”)

READ: DTI sets 60-day nationwide price freeze on basic goods

Daily price monitoring

To ensure no violations are committed, the agency conducts daily price monitoring for retailers.

“Meron tayong Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Department na nagmo-monitor ng mga presyo ng basic necessities and prime commodities on a daily basis,” she said.

(“We have a Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Department that monitors the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities on a daily basis.”)

Business establishments that violate the price freeze may face 1 to 10 years in prison, fines of ₱5,000 to ₱1,000,000, or both.

Roque also advised the public to check official sources for the prevailing prices to avoid being scammed.

“I-check ninyo sa DTI website, sa mga supermarkets at groceries, yung mga presyo na nakapaskil para aware kayo kung magkano talaga yung presyo ng mga bilihin para hindi tayo naloloko,” she said.

(“Check the DTI website and the posted prices in supermarkets and groceries so you’ll know the actual prices of goods so you won’t be taken advantage of.”)

READ: Over 150 dead, 85 missing, as retrieval ops continue in Cebu

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