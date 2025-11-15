ICC chamber ousts another neuropsychologist in Duterte case

AT THE HAGUE HE STAYS: Former President Rodrigo Duterte during his last hours in Manila on March 11, 2025, the day he was arrested and flown to The Hague. — Photo from Veronica Duterte/Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has revoked the appointment of a second neuropsychologist after finding him “unsuitable” to be among the expert medical panel tasked to examine the mental faculties of former President Rodrigo Duterte to participate in his murder case.

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In a Nov. 3 decision released on Friday, the Pre-Trial I agreed with the camp of Duterte that the social media posts of the unidentified male neuropsychologist made him “objectively incompatible with the independence, professionalism and impartiality necessary to perform duties before the court.”

The doctor was supposed to serve as a replacement for one of the original members of the three-member team of medical specialists named by the chamber to look into the condition of Duterte. The original neuropsychologist, a woman, was ousted as well because she is still under suspension from medical practice slapped on her by an unidentified professional regulatory body.

READ: Duterte’s lawyers want 2 doctors off examining panel

But the defense also flagged the replacement neuropsychologist and asked the court to have him removed as well, citing his “sickeningly offensive” reposts and replies on X (formerly Twitter) last year.

His social media behavior, the defense said, would make him “incapable” of providing an impartial expert opinion on Duterte’s case.

In ousting the neuropsychologist, the PTC I directed the ICC Registry to “revoke his access to any documents he was already provided with, if any, ensuring that no relevant information remains in his possession and reminding him that any information to which he has already had access is and remains confidential.”

The chamber also suggested another specialist to take over the vacancy and instructed the ICC Registry to admit the new doctor to the court’s list of accredited experts.

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It also slammed the Registry, which oversees the administrative affairs of the Hague-based tribunal, and urged it to “revise its working methods” because it failed to identify relevant information on the doctors that could affect the case.

Duterte is detained in the Scheveningen prison at The Hague, the Netherlands, for three counts of murder as a crime against humanity over at least 49 killing incidents in his so-called war on drugs.

He has asked for pre-trial proceedings to be indefinitely suspended, but the PTC I would have to consider the findings from the medical team before ruling on this request. /das

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