EU extends P85M in humanitarian aid for Cebu after Tino, Uwan

Communities along the Mananga River in Talisay City, Cebu, suffer the brunt of the massive floods on November 7, 2025, triggered by heavy rains dumped by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao. — Photo from Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union (EU) has provided over P85 million (€1.2 million) in humanitarian aid for the affected communities in Cebu Province following the widespread damage left by typhoons Tino and Uwan.

The EU said in a statement: “Notably, funding will directly support beneficiaries in communities affected by the typhoons in Cebu that had been previously hit by the recent earthquake.”

READ: Cebu officials who left PH amid Typhoon Tino face complaint

According to separate situational reports of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Tino and Uwan affected over 11 million individuals. Both typhoons also left 276 dead across the country.

The EU also said that of the total donation, P17 million will be allocated to support the Philippine Red Cross to help people in Cebu who were displaced by the earthquake and typhoons.

“Assistance includes shelter items such as sleeping kits and other household items and cash grants to meet basic needs, as well as healthcare and water and sanitation activities,” the EU added.

READ: EU provides 800,000-euro aid for PH cyclone, flood relief

The EU said that the latest allocation adds to the P578.6 million (€8.5 million) that it already provided for humanitarian aid and disaster preparedness for the Philippines this year.

Of this figure, P88.5 million (€1.3 million) was allotted for tropical cyclones that hit the country in July and late September, and P85 million (€1.2 million) for the people affected by the Cebu and Davao earthquakes.

The EU noted that support for the Philippine Red Cross is part of the EU’s contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. It added that the EU is a signatory to a P1.09 billion (€16 million) agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. /das

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