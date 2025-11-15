De Lima questions timing of Zaldy Co’s bombshell, calls for PH return

Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima | File photo

MANILA – Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima called on former colleague Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co anew to return to the Philippines and take an oath to support his allegations regarding the flood control anomalies.

Co’s timing after his monthslong silence, coupled with his “lack of credibility,” raised doubts on the agenda behind his bombshell, she said at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

READ: ‘Without basis, pure hearsay’ — Palace on Zaldy Co’s bombshell

“Hindi pwede iyang video-video yan. Definitely, as a lawyer, hindi pwede ‘yan, kailangan niyang bumalik, kailangan niyang humarap sa tamang proseso at under oath,” she said.

(“His video is not enough. Definitely, as a lawyer, that alone won’t work. He needs to return and testify under oath.”)

“Anything less than that, magdududa dududa tayo sa kanyang agenda, lalo na’t wala naman talaga siyang gano’ng credibility,” she added.

(“We’d doubt what his agenda is, especially if he doesn’t possess enough credibility.”)

De Lima said his timing is “suspect” and comes at a time when the administration is in a “volatile and sensitive” situation as the public demand for the arrest of personalities involved in the massive flood control controversies grows.

READ: Zaldy Co dares Remulla: Probe Marcos, Romualdez over P100-B insertions

“So kung hahaluan pa ng mga ganyang mode of exposes — madaling makumbunsi ang karamihan, ano pa kaya ‘yong mga ganyang mode, ganyan videos, can you imagine the effect? And then ‘yong mga elements na would be happy enough to have this kind of situation na mag-create ng gulo,” she said.

(“So if those modes of exposes are mixed in — majority of the people out there are easy to convince, what more if it comes in those formats, can you imagine the effect? And then there are the elements that would be happy enough to have this kind of situation to create trouble.”)

Co released two videos claiming that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and ex-House of Representatives speaker Martin Romualdez had ordered PHP100 billion worth of insertions in the 2025 national budget.

Malacañang on Friday dismissed the allegations as “pure hearsay” and without basis. (PNA)

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