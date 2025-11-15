East Asia basketball league: More games coming to Cebu City

Dominic Tang speaks about the East Asia Super League’s plans to schedule more basketball matches in Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even before Meralco Bolts and Macau Black Bears stepped onto the floor for their match at Cebu Coliseum, East Asia Super League (EASL) already planned to bring more games to Cebu.

Dominic Tang, the basketball league’s senior vice president and head of operations told Cebuano fans that EASL sees Cebu as a key stop moving forward, especially with venues such as the improved Cebu Coliseum and soon-to-open SM Seaside Arena.

“Cebu is a big part of our journey since Season 1,” Tang said in a press conference on Friday, Nov. 14, recalling how the league held its inaugural Final Four in Mactan.

“For our Philippines strategy, we want to take the games beyond Manila.”

Since Manila is already saturated with many basketball leagues, the EASL wants to tap into the energy of fans in the provinces — particularly Cebu, which Tang described as one of the country’s most passionate basketball hubs.

READ: East Asia Super League game to help quake, typhoon survivors

“Let’s take the games on the road. Everyone knows this is a basketball-crazy country, but once you step into the provinces, especially Cebu, you feel another level of passion,” he said.

He also pointed to a recent game in Ilagan, Isabela, where Meralco defeated the Taoyuan Pilots. In spite of concerns about typhoon Uwan approaching Luzon, a sold-out crowd still went to the newly built arena there.

Tang said the league does not want Cebu to be an occasional stop. Instead, their goal is to make it one of their strongholds in the Philippines, where they will stage at least two games each season featuring the country’s home team.

Aside from Cebu Coliseum, the EASL is eyeing SM Seaside Arena as a venue. The arena will be larger and is expected to feature a hotel and convention center.

READ: Meralco Bolts commit P500,000 to Cebu relief efforts

Youth development programs

Tang added that the league has also started discussions with the Cebu City Sports Commission to explore youth development programs.

These include a “Future Champions Camp” that will bring in international coaches and mix high-level training with activities designed to make basketball fun and accessible.

“We’re here to stay. We want a long-lasting relationship with Cebu and to be part of the basketball ecosystem here,” Tang said.

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