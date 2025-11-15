Capitol sets ₱85M for temporary learning shelters in quake-hit schools

A portion of the ceiling at the Don Gerardo National High School in Barangay Opao, Mandaue, collapsed during the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on September 30. (Photo from Barangay Opao BDRRMC)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Capitol, through the Cebu Provincial School Board (CPSB), has approved an ₱85-million allocation to construct Temporary Learning Shelters (TLS) for schools affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province on September 30.

During the board meeting, the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu Province reported that 570 classrooms were destroyed, 1,101 sustained major structural damage, and 1,723 incurred minor issues.

A total of 269 shelters are needed to accommodate displaced learners.

The TLS will function as temporary classrooms while repair and rebuilding work on damaged buildings is underway.

READ: DepEd to set up temporary learning spaces in quake-hit schools

Funds still available

Meanwhile, Provincial Treasurer Atty. Roy Salubre said the board still holds ₱1.128 billion in available funds, with around ₱800 million expected from upcoming collections, bringing the total to nearly ₱2 billion for ongoing education support.

He added that these resources will help the province sustain its assistance to DepEd Cebu Province to ensure learning continues after the recent disasters.

Under Section 235 of the Local Government Code, provinces may collect an annual 1 percent levy on assessed real property values, which goes directly to the Special Education Fund used for School Board programs.

READ: Deadly Cebu earthquake leaves P1.67-B damage to schools

Billions’ worth of repairs

The DepEd Central Visayas previously reported that damages to school infrastructures in Cebu may reach up to ₱4 billion.

As of October 28, 2025, Regional Director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez estimated the cost of repairs at ₱3.5 million per totally damaged classroom, ₱750,000 for major damage, and ₱50,000 to ₱200,000 for minor damage.

He also shared that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will handle all school repairs costing over ₱1 million through the Quick Response Fund.

READ: 7 schools in Mandaue affected by quakes, 1 bldg. set for demolition

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