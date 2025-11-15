PMI’s Sugarey Leonard Pores to fight in Japan anew

Photo caption: Sugarey Leonard Pores. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s rising prospect Sugarey Leonard “The Farmer” Pores is set for another shot in Japan’s tough boxing circuit as he returns to Osaka for a fight on December 14.

Pores will take on Japanese newcomer Hinata Nakazato in a six-round non-title bout promoted by Muto Promotions at the Sumiyoshi Ward Center.

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This will be Pores’ second appearance in Japan. His first trip abroad ended in a tough second-round TKO loss to the more seasoned Kaito Yamasaki at the same venue.

Despite the setback, he’s seen as a dangerous test for a debuting fighter like Nakazato.

Before losing to Yamasaki, Pores was riding a string of five knockout wins at the amateur and novice level.

He now holds an 8 –1 record with 6 knockouts, his only defeat coming from Yamasaki.

He hails from Claveria, Misamis Oriental, and is part of a fighting family under the PMI banner. His siblings include Filipina champion and national team member Althea Shine Pores and heavy-handed contender Leonard Pores III.

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