Malilay sisters capture medals at Jiu-Jitsu world championships
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Malilay sisters once again showed their class after wrapping up their campaign at the 2025 Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.
Eliecha Zoe Malilay delivered two podium finishes. On the final day of the event organized by the Jitsu International Federation, she secured a silver medal, improving on the bronze that she won the previous day.
She competed for the gold but fell short against Kazakhstan’s Nuray Altynbek, who claimed the championship.
Altynbek also won gold in last year’s world championships in Heraklion, Greece, where she defeated fellow Kazakh Nazgum Islamova in the under-18, 44-kg no-gi category.
In yesterday’s no-gi competition, Ellise Xoe and Vietnam’s Van Tran Thi Hoang both settled for bronze medals in the same weight class and category.
The Malilays saw action in the under-21 no-gi female 45-kilogram division.
READ: Cebu Jiu Jitsu big winners at 3rd Copa Dumau
PH medal haul
As of Friday, Nov. 14, athletes of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines, the country’s official national association for the sport has collected four gold medals.
These were from Sebastien Blaize Cabanlig (U18 no-gi male -48 kg), Bailey Heinson (U16 no-gi female -36 kg), Sean Khale Juatan (U16 no-gi male -44 kg), and Amaris Gabrielle Villanueva (U16 no-gi female +63 kg).
The Filipino contingent also captured six silvers and four bronzes.
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