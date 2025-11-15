Cesafi Season 25 football tournament resumes tomorrow

Photo caption: USJ-R and SCSC’s Cesafi football match. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cesafi Season 25 football tournament returns to action tomorrow, Sunday, November 16, at the Cebu City Sports Center pitch.

Tournament director Francis Ramirez confirmed the restart and said the schedule remains the same as the one released before the season opened. He noted that he will announce the postponed games due to Typhoon Tino soon.

The defending high school champions, Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves, kick off the day against the San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors at 9 a.m.

The Greywolves sit on top of the high school table with seven points off two wins and a draw. The Baby Warriors, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win after picking up just one point in their first three matches.

Don Bosco is coming off a tight 1–0 win over the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles last October 19. On the same day, SCSC fell 1–0 to the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs.

The second high school match features SHS-AdC against USJ-R at 1 p.m. The Magis Eagles have had a rough start, collecting only one point from a draw and a loss. The Jaguar Cubs, on the other hand, have climbed to second place with six points from a win and three draws.

In the lone college division match at 3 p.m., the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons aim to secure back-to-back victories when they face the USPF Panthers.

UP Cebu is coming off a 1–0 win over USJ-R last October 19, while USPF held the defending champion, USC, to a 1–1 draw.

The Fighting Maroons hold a 1-1-1 card for four points, while USPF sits at the bottom with one point from a pair of draws and a loss.

READ: Cesafi athletics, scrabble events moved to later dates

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