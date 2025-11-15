Apolinar challenges WBO Asia Pacific champion in Tokyo

Pete Apolinar (right) during a fight in Cebu | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pete Apolinar has had a rough stretch, but the boxer has a great opportunity to reset his career when he returns to Japan next month.

Apolinar, who trains out of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym is set to face undefeated Kenji Fujita, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific featherweight champion at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Dec. 6.

Fujita, 31, has built a reputation as a tough matchup for Filipino fighters. He has defeated at least seven Filipinos, including Apolinar’s stablemate Jeo Santisima, ARQ’s Rodex Piala, and the previously unbeaten prospect Daniel Nicolas.

Fujita enters the fight with a spotless 9-0 record that includes five knockout triumphs and is coming off a fifth-round victory over South Korea’s Ha Nok Sim in his recent title defense.

That victory pushed Fujita to No. 4 in the WBO world featherweight rankings.

Apolinar, meanwhile, is riding with confidence after a fourth-round TKO win over fellow Filipino Pablito Canada last June in General Santos City.

Before that, he suffered back-to-back decision losses in Japan to Matcha Nakagawa and Kaishu Harada.

Despite the setbacks, Apolinar brings valuable experience with 25 professional bouts under his belt.

He carries an 18-6-1 record with 11 knockouts as he aims for a breakthrough win on foreign soil.

Apolinar is also regularly hired by Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue as sparring partner, an experience that has given him an edge.

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