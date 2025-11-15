UP Cebu artist’s Joya-winning piece foregrounds farmers’ struggles

“Way Balos”: Johannes Paul Ungria’s mixed-media work depicts a farmer on a bike with baskets of produce, evoking the weight and struggle of daily life. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A cardboard box draped with a towel front hides a man’s head as he pedals slowly on his bike.

The scene itself is familiar.

But what appears, at first glance, to be a commonplace snapshot of urban commerce conceals a deeper truth.

This is the mixed-media artwork called “Way Balos (No Recompense)” crafted by Johannes Paul Ungria, a fourth-year fine arts student at the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu’s College of Communication, Art, and Design.

The work earned the second prize at the 49th National Artist Jose T. Joya Awards held this year.

READ: Artist from Banawa wins first place at the 49th Jose T. Joya Awards

From the fields to the canvas

Growing up in Barili, Cebu, with parents who were farmers, Ungria witnessed the long, laborious days of rural life.

He watched as farmers rose before sunrise, their hands calloused from planting and harvesting, and as their bodies bent under the weight of baskets heavy with vegetables.

For him, farmers were not just subjects to represent in art. They were neighbors and family whose everyday struggles, though they went unrecognized, taught him the meaning of work and perseverance.

“’Way Balos,’ as title, [is a direct callout to the] government nga wala silay balos sa peasant (‘Way Balos,’ as a title, is a direct callout to the government for giving nothing back to the peasants),” he said.

His work reflects the undervaluing of essential laborers. Ungria sees farmworkers as the people who feed communities but who are often ignored by the very society that relies on them.

“Way Balos” was conceived during the Peasant Month of October.

The commemoration traces its roots to Oct. 21, originally declared Tenants’ Emancipation Day under Proclamation No. 1193 in 1973, during the era of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., following the agrarian reforms of Presidential Decree 27 in 1972.

Peasant groups, however, found those reforms largely ineffective because many farmers never received land or were given only tiny, unproductive plots while landlords often benefited instead.

Today, organizations like Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas mark the month with protests and campaigns to show the continuing struggles of farmers, a context that informs Ungria’s portrayal of their daily lives in “Way Balos.”

He said that a simple photograph posted by a friend on social media, showing a farmer cycling with baskets of produce triggered the idea.

“Daghan kaayo og kariton ug ice bucket. Ang figure nagpakita nga naglako og vegetables and fruits. I wanted to focus sa tawo, sa iyang struggle (There were so many carts and ice buckets. The figure was selling vegetables and fruits. I wanted to focus on the person, on their struggle),” Ungria said.

Art as a tool for justice

His focus on social themes is rooted in both observation and experience.

In high school, he began creating personal artworks focusing on family, the environment, and animals.

By 2022, during the national elections, his art became politicized.

He joined rallies, engaged in discussions with artists and professors, and began seeing art as a tool to question authority and confront injustice.

“Didto nag-start nga ganahan ko mag-create ani, nga ganahan nako mabutangan og justice ang art (That’s when I realized I wanted to create art that has the theme of justice in it),” he said.

Art became both a mirror and a voice, a way to channel his convictions when activism could not be pursued directly.

Building ‘Way Balos’

The creative process behind “Way Balos” was meticulous. Ungria began by listing pressing social issues.

Among the themes he considered representing before he drafted a piece were the struggles of peasants, flood control, and corruption.

He then explored multiple sketches and concepts, weighing figurative against non-figurative approaches.

In the end, he chose figurative realism, a style that depicts people and objects as they appear in real life.

This allowed him to focus on the human subject while adding to it layers that highlight people’s struggles and embed social commentary.

He used a mix of acrylic paint, wood, metal, and paper, each element carrying symbolic meaning.

The towel over the figure’s face, for instance, represents suffocation and invisibility.

Ungria experimented with unconventional techniques, often consulting teachers who questioned his methods.

Some criticized his use of varnish or layering approaches, but he remained steadfast in defending his vision.

Despite their criticism of his approach, Ungria still recognized and credited his mentors and fellow students for their guidance.

The final decisions on his artwork, he emphasized, were entirely his own.

READ: Did you know: National Artist Jose Joya

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