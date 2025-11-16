Archbishop on flood mess: Fight corruption; reject lies, violence

Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy | CDN Digital Photo by Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy has urged Filipinos to reject violence and focus on uncovering the truth amid probes into flood control anomalies.

“As investigations into alleged corruption in flood-control projects continue, many claims and accusations have surfaced. This has created confusion and opened the door to misinformation,” the archbishop said in a pastoral statement released on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

“I appeal to everyone to remain calm, peaceful, and focused on the truth,“ added the archbishop, who is spiritual leader to over 4 million Catholics in Cebu.

The Cebu Archdiocese circulated Uy’s statement a day after Elizaldy Co, resigned Ako Bicol representative, published a video in which he admitted facilitating insertions in the 2025 national budget with the blessing of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Rep. Martin Romualdez of Leyte’s first district.

Malacañang and Romualdez denied Co’s accusations. His claims energized the President’s critics prior to the three-day protest that the Iglesia ni Cristo and a group of retired military officers were to spearhead in Manila.

READ: Zaldy Co drops bombshell; ‘Pure hearsay,’ says Palace

Co fled the Philippines in August after he was accused of benefiting from the flood mitigation anomaly.

He vacated his congressional seat in September and has yet to comply with a Lower House order for him to come home.

Archbishop Uy’s statement echoed exhortations from other prelates who spoke out regarding the investigations following Co’s revelations. These include Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula of Manila and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Advincula advised citizens to shun the use of extra-constitutional means to resolve the crises. David, for his part, cautioned on behalf of the CBCP against “the political exploitation of these allegations, especially when released at sensitive moments that may inflame public sentiment or be used to influence political outcomes.”

READ: CBCP cautions against ‘political exploitation’ of Zaldy Co allegations

‘Make corruption difficult’

“We call for a thorough, democratic, and impartial investigation — free from political pressure. No whitewashing. No cover-ups. No protection for anyone involved,” said Archbishop Uy.

“Those found guilty must face the law, and stolen funds must be returned to the people. The government must not only punish the corrupt but also build strong systems and policies that make corruption difficult to continue or thrive.”

Archbishop Uy also called on everyone to refrain from spreading unverified assertions:

“I also encourage all citizens to be critical and discerning in reading and listening to news. Do not spread unverified information. Let us reject misleading narratives that cause anger, division, and fear.

“We reject all violent or unlawful means of addressing these issues. Violence will only bring more suffering.”

Furthermore, Cebu’s archbishop urged the faithful to pray fervently “for truth to be revealed, for courage to guide our leaders, and for justice and peace to heal our nation.”

Anger and vigilance

Meanwhile, the Cebu Archdiocesan Social Advocacies (Casa) has joined a coalition of Cebuanos in a network called Kalihukang Sugboanong Kontra Korupsyon (Cebuano Movement Against Corruption), or Kasukko.The group’s acronym is reminiscent of kasuko, the Cebuano word for anger.

The network, Casa announced via Facebook on Nov. 13, includes “church people, educators, lawyers, nongovernment organizations, students, workers, farmers, and other concerned Cebuanos.”

“Corruption continues to plague Cebu, draining public funds and weakening institutions. Its effects are painfully visible during disasters like recent floods that claimed hundreds of lives and displaced countless families,” Casa stated.

“Millions of pesos meant for disaster preparedness, infrastructure, and social services are often misused, leaving communities vulnerable and struggling to recover.”

Through Kasukko, Casa aims to serve as watchdogs for the people of Cebu, calling out erring individuals and institutions to promote good governance.

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