Romualdez rejects Co’s accusations: ‘My conscience remains clear’

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez | Screenshot from RTVM/LIVE

MANILA, Philippines — Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez rejected allegations from Elizaldy Co, reisgned Ako Bicol representative about his alleged involvement in insertions in the 2025 national budget.

The Leyte representative said no testimony or document presented in the ongoing inquiry has linked him to any wrongdoing.

In his statement on Saturday, Romualdez asserted that his conscience “remains clear… Throughout this inquiry, no public official, contractor, or witness has pointed to any wrongdoing on my part.”

At the same time, he declined to respond to Co’s latest accusations, saying they were “not made under oath and do not hold water in the court of law.”

READ: Zaldy Co drops bombshell; ‘Pure hearsay,’ says Palace

Romualdez said he was confident that the Independent Commission on Infrastructure, the Department of Justice, and the Office of the Ombudsman would assess all claims based on evidence.

“I remain ready to cooperate with any lawful process, and I am confident that the truth will emerge through the proper institutions,” he added.

On Saturday morning, Co also alleged that he and his staff delivered luggage of cash to the residences of Marcos and Romualdez, and that Marcos received 25 percent in kickbacks from the P100 billion worth of insertions in the 2025 budget./jpv

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